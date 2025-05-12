Product Analyst - ReCommerce
2025-05-12
PRODUCT ANALYST - ReCommerce
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELL
You? A curious and hands-on Product Analyst who thrives at uncovering insights that drive better decisions and better products.Role? Senior Product Analyst in our Recommerce Vertical, shaping product direction, enabling learning loops, and driving marketplace profitability through deep collaboration and hands-on analysis.Company? Vend, home of Tori, Oikotie, FINN, Blocket, DBA & Bilbasen, where millions of people across the Nordics connect to find what they need, whether it's a job, a home, a way to move, or a fresh start.Location? Join us in our Oslo or Stockholm office with the flexibility to work remotely 2-3 days a week: your choice, your balance.Why us? In ReCommerce, we're building the next generation of sustainable marketplaces across four countries - and you'll be a key part of that journey. Work with fantastic people across the Nordics, tackle real product challenges at scale, and have plenty of room for professional growth and learning.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
- Strong analytical skills, with hands-on experience in tools like Amplitude, Tableau, Google Analytics or similar. And you are also very experienced in taking the insights from the tools into conversations and presentations so they will make an impact.
- Fluent SQL skills to explore, analyse, and build your datasets. We use dbt, Snowflake and Tableau to power our insights.
- A track record of working across the product lifecycle from discovery to delivery, partnering closely with PMs, UXers, developers, marketers and fellow analysts.
- A collaborative mindset, working as part of a team to make products better. You see the bigger picture and value collective success over solo stardom.
- Excellent communication skills, not only in presenting clear, actionable insights but also in shaping the right questions and defining what data is needed to get to the answers.
- Problem-solver with a hands-on mindset, ready to dive into experiments, impact analyses, or marketplace KPIs. You habitually dive into the deep end to extract new insights proactively.
- A natural curiosity that fuels learning loops. You actively test hypotheses, measure impact, and help teams make smarter, faster decisions.
- A driven and pragmatic personality: you're not just here to observe, but to build. You're prepared to question assumptions (including ours), challenge, and push for better outcomes.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
Day-to-day work & projects cooking
As a Product Analyst in ReCommerce, you help our product teams build the right features faster and smarter. You work closely with Product Managers, UX Designers, Developers, and fellow Analysts to:
- Support the discovery of user and customer problems by analysing behaviour and marketplace data.
- Set up and interpret tracking and tagging plans to create meaningful experiments.
- Define and track success metrics for key initiatives.
- Run experiments and deep-dive analyses to unlock marketplace growth, liquidity and ultimately profitability.
- Build clear dashboards and reports to communicate insights that inform both day-to-day and strategic decisions.
Our ReCommerce Insights & Analytics team is small but mighty, with teammates across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. We believe in working closely with our product teams while also strengthening our craft together through knowledge-sharing and collaboration.
Success after 6 months? You'll have built strong relationships with several product teams, contributed to the learning loops of major initiatives, and delivered actionable insights that moved the needle.
Success after 1 year? You'll be a go-to expert for marketplace performance and experimentation, helping ReCommerce thrive on our next-generation platform.
The challenge to turn into an opportunity!ReCommerce is transforming from four separate brands and systems to a unified Nordic marketplace experience. This complexity means you'll need to be adaptable, curious, and comfortable with navigating ambiguity. But it also means real impact: your work will shape the success of our marketplace platform across millions of users and multiple countries.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!Turn yourself in by Sunday 18th May. You can choose whether to send your cover letter or go through some questions we prepared to get to know you better :)
We will start with the first rounds of interviews after the application period, to give everyone a fair shot.
QUESTIONS?
For any questions or a friendly chat about the opportunity, feel free to contact Insight, Analytics and Pricing Director for Recommerce, Hans Erik Hallheim, by email (hans.erik.hallheim(at)schibsted.com) or by phone (+4790827026, only for candidates) 9-15 CET during the application period.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or our company culture, Alessia Porazzi, Talent Acquisition Specialist, (alessia.porazzi(at)schibsted.com) is here for you!
RECRUITMENT PROCESS?
1. First step with Talent Acquisition Specialist, Alessia (your background, skills & growth goals, Schibsted as an employer)
2. Second meeting with Insight, Analytics and Pricing Director for Recommerce, Hans Erik (diving deeper into your background & skills, role goals & expectations)3. Last meeting with colleagues from the team and a case scenario (diving deeper into your thinking process and getting to know each other as colleagues)4. Reference check and offer!
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Ersättning
