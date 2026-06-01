Mechatronic Engineer / System Engineering
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-01
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Mechatronic Engineer / System Engineering for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
This role is ideal for someone who enjoys seeing the full picture. You will be involved in both product maintenance and new product development throughout the entire product lifecycle — from early concepts and design discussions to testing, refinement, and finished machines. Working closely with colleagues across different disciplines, you will help shape solutions that are both innovative and practical. The work is often hands-on and varied, combining mechanical, electrical, and system-level thinking.
We believe you have at least five years of experience within the field and are comfortable driving more complex assignments independently. You are analytical, solution-oriented, and work in a structured way. Most importantly, you are curious and eager to learn, with a genuine interest in machines and how they work. You enjoy turning ideas into reality and are comfortable with practical hands-on work, taking initiative while also supporting your teammates. Since the tasks vary, you will work both within the team's product area and support other product groups when needed.
As a Mechatronic/System Engineer, you will often work at the intersection of different technologies, helping to dimension and control complete systems involving mechanics, electronics, and software. We believe you have experience with, or knowledge in, several of the following areas: • Machine and functional architecture • Embedded control systems, including CAN/J1939 • Data collection and analysis • Functional safety • Mechanical engineering, including experience with design tools such as CAD and MATLAB/Simulink • Fluent in Swedish and English
Other Information:
Start Date: 2026-06-08
Assignment Period: 1 Year
Last date to apply: 2026-06-05
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7825217-2027233". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Neelima Gundu neelima.gundu@progalaxy.se +46723263303 Jobbnummer
9938568