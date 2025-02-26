Prodct Owner for Biltema Nordic Services
2025-02-26
ABOUT THE POSITION AND THE COMPANY
With a wide range of products for the entire family, Biltema is a strong brand with more than 160 stores across the Nordic region, and plans for further expansion. The success and vision are based on a simple concept that has been refined over the years; To make it economically easier for people to have cars, boats, homes, tools, and leisure articles of high quality, thereby creating a richer leisure time for these people. They choose their own path and have therefore decided to invest in their own operations and development of systems and technical solutions, among other things. Biltema Nordic Services is a service company within Biltema with various departments that together deliver a complete solution for the department stores' assortment and operations. The IT department in Helsingborg provides systems and digital solutions in collaboration with Biltema's other companies within the group for our Nordic markets.
You will be part of a team with X number of colleagues who, together with the entire IT department, develop, manage, and support both proprietary products and systems, as well as well-known systems from market-leading suppliers. Together with your colleagues, the mission is to develop, integrate, and automate Biltema's over 150 digital platforms and systems.
YOU ARE OFFERED
To work for a company with healthy values and play an important role in the future development of Biltema's systems.
Work in an organization with clear leadership and a clear and long-term vision.
The opportunity to work at a well-managed and very prosperous company that values entrepreneurship and simplicity.
WORK TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES
Vision and strategy: Create a product roadmap and vision, communicate this to stakeholders and ensure that it is aligned with the company's overall goals.
Requirements & backlog: Collect and document all requirements together with stakeholders. Ensure that the business needs are met through a well-defined and correctly prioritized backlog.
Processes: Define and develop clear processes to meet continued development pace.
Stakeholder Management: Build good relations with business stakeholders. Collect and compile feedback and act as a link between the development team and other stakeholders.
Acceptance testing: Investigate, test, and validate that solutions meet customers' needs and collect feedback for future development needs.
Engagement: Pro-active customer, business, and team engagement, starting from first requirement meeting to final delivery of product.
Collaboration: Work closely with business stakeholder, Engineering manager, Scrum master, Portfolio Manager and Solution Architect to ensure project success
EXPERIENCE
A bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, business, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
At least five years of experience in product management, software development, or a similar role, preferably in an agile environment.
Strong knowledge of agile methodologies, particularly scrum, and the role of the product owner. You should have the ability to effectively apply these methodologies in practice.
Excellent communication, collaboration, and negotiation skills are essential. You must work effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders and convey the product vision and value to different audiences.
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills, with the capacity to prioritize and balance multiple tasks and projects. The ability to handle ambiguity and uncertainty is crucial.
A creative, innovative, and customer-oriented mindset. The candidate should be able to empathize with users, understand their needs and pain points, and generate and validate solutions that address them.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Start: By agreement
Working hours: Standard office hours with the possibility for hybrid work.
Location: Helsingborg
Type of employment: This assignment is a recruitment, and the employment will be directly with our client. Salary, terms, and conditions are discussed separately.
