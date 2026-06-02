Processutvecklare
Jtekt Column Systems Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-06-02
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
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As Process Developer:
o Raise productivity in production by driving improvement projects.
o Be responsible for cost-effective production and process development as well as industrialization in cross-functional product development projects.
Key Responsibilities
o Investigate, analyse and suggest production adaptation.
o Responsible for industrialization of new projects.
o Preparation of new products, ramp-up and layout changes in line.
o Register new products and update the MPS system for existing products.
o In the Process Team, be helpful in the areas of responsibility of others if necessary.
o Control, document and support prototype assembly.
o Handle technical improvements that arises during product and process development in new projects.
o Participate in the development of production process and layout.
o Establish Flow Chart, P-FMEA, Control Plan,
o Create Package Instruction and Operation Description for new products and operations.
o Provide Pre-calculations for quotation of new or updated products.
o Manage or participate in Change Management Process.
o Manage or participate in Lesson Learned activities.
o Manage or participate in Continuous Improvement activities.
o Act as support to the respective group and workshop manager in the production development work. (Concrete: visualization, vision, OEE measurements, capacity investigations, etc.)
Requirements
Competence:
o University degree in relevant education or extensive accumulated expertise.
Experience:
o Several years of experience from industry, preferably automotive/automotive, technical work, production and process development.
o Experience from driving production/process development work as well as product development (internally and externally towards customer/supplier).
o Technically knowledgeable in mechanics and technology.
o Be able to understand and communicate technology and production technical issues.
o Competence in quality systems (preferably APQP/PPAP work within IATF 16949).
o Experience from the development/purchasing/installation/commissioning of machines or production equipment.
o Experience from running and participating in project work.
Soft skills:
o Communicative and socially skilled.
o Driving and result-oriented with ownership and self-propelled work.
o Problem Solving & Analysis Structured with quality mindset.
o Feeling ownership of your area of responsibility.
o Innovative/ Creative with technical mindset. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02
E-post: jobbansokan@jtekt-cs.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jtekt Column Systems Sweden AB
(org.nr 556267-9463)
Svista 2 (visa karta
)
635 02 ESKILSTUNA Kontakt
Manager Quality & Process Development
Jonas Norlin Boox jobbansokan@jtekt-cs.se 072-5724282 Jobbnummer
9943194