Process & Application Project Lead
2024-12-17
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
About Us
Epiroc is a vital part of a sustainable society and a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers. Innovation and smart solutions are crucial, not only for the future of our industry, but for the future of our planet too. At Technology & Innovation division (TIN), we fully embrace technology and new ideas. We are dedicated to providing internal digitalization opportunities, strategic platforms, and engineering competencies that will drive efficiency and long-term competitiveness.
We are now looking for a Process and Application Project Lead to improve process and workflows connected to our R&D application portfolio.
Your mission
Your mission as a Process & Application Project Lead is to together with councils and divisions use your profound skills within both data and product development to understand their data and information needs with a focus on future proofing product development. Collect data about current processes and applications used, outputs, and metrics, in order to develop a baseline of how the process works and identify improvement areas. You will then drive these business improvements and business process changes through various projects considering short- and long-term business needs combined with the strategy.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Conduct Feasibility Studies: Identify and analyze potential projects related to both R&D applications and data/information to determine their technical, financial, and operational feasibility. Ultimately, developing these into improvement proposals and building up a portfolio of strategic projects.
* Project management: Lead and ensure delivery of projects and their impact. Develop comprehensive project plans, including timelines, budgets, and resource allocation. Collaborate in cross-functional teams and ensure all project activities are aligned with strategic goals.
* Implementation delivery: Secure that proper improvement plans are delivered and decided on by relevant stakeholders, develop step by step procedures and timelines for each of the modifications.
* Training team members: As business adapts over time, train and educate others on changes and adaptations in best practices or workflows.
* Support Epiroc's journey towards digital transformation by aligning the process and application architecture with new digital initiatives and strategies.
Your profile
As an ideal candidate, you have a master's degree in engineering and good understanding of complex end to end product development. Proven experience in project management including conducting feasibility studies is required.
You possess exceptional communication and collaboration skills, are adept at finding effective ways to collaborate with various divisions while being proactive in reaching out to the organization. You demonstrate active listening, analytical thinking, and a growth mindset, coupled with proficiency in Microsoft Office programs and project management tools.
Fluency in English is a must, enabling clear communication and seamless collaboration across teams and stakeholders. If you're ready to drive innovation and lead our application strategy forward, we encourage you to apply.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required. If a candidate from different country applies and is successful, local Swedish terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
Join us for a creative, innovative, and diverse workplace. Be part of a team that values Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We offer:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University for skill development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package including flexible working hours and bonuses
* Hybrid workplace (up to 49%)
Application and contact information
Apply for this position by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply is 2025-01-06, however we review applications continuously and application may close sooner - send your application today! Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions, please contact:
Hiring Manager Villem Raudsepp, villem.raudsepp@epiroc.com
Recruitment specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
Our recruitment process includes interviews, reference checks, and assessments. We conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening to ensure a safe working environment. Expect transparent communication and a fair evaluation of your skills and experience. Ersättning
