Process engineer
H2GS Boden AB / Ugnsoperatörsjobb / Boden Visa alla ugnsoperatörsjobb i Boden
2024-11-28
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS Boden AB i Boden
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
The Water Treatment Engineer
The Water Treatment Engineer is responsible for providing technical leadership and support to the Gas & DRI Utilities operations, ensuring that technical and operational issues are resolved in a timely manner. As a Water Treatment Engineer you will be part of our upcoming Boden plant, that is nearing completion with its impressive 145-meter direct reduction tower. We're leading the charge in transforming iron ore into sponge iron for our steel products and offering hot briquetted iron for greener, sustainable production. Be part of this pioneering movement as we work to create a market for green steel innovations."
Responsibilities:
Oversee employee training and provide technical support for Water Treatment in the DRI Operation group.
Offer high-level technical assistance to resolve issues related to Utilities and Water Treatment, ensuring performance meets KPIs.
Develop and implement new technologies and safety systems (e.g., PTW, LOTOTO) to improve operations and enhance safety.
Draft and maintain operational procedures (SOPs) in line with ISO standards, focusing on safety and quality assurance.
Plan and manage Utility and Water Treatment operations under various conditions, including extreme temperatures (up to -40°C).
Qualifications and Experience:
Bachelor of Chemical Engineering or equivalent.
Experience gained while working as Water Treatment Engineer in a gas based DRI Plant which operates in sub-zero atmospheric temperature.
Experience in projects, startups or commissioning.
Strong process and technical knowledge in the relevant field.
Experience in ISO systems 9001/14001/45001.
Skills and abilities:
We are looking for a skilled and motivated individual to join our team as Water Treatment Engineer. The ideal candidate will possess strong technical expertise along with excellent communication, problem-solving and analytical abilities. You also:
Possess good understanding of thermodynamics, kinetics, gas and fluid dynamics.
Thorough in planning, management & implementation of projects, process, equipment & facilities in compliance with ISO & OHSAS standards.
Able to review and to give betterment ideas on the Engineering deliverables (including but not limited to: P&ID, PFD, gas, water, gas mass and energy balances as well as to review the designs and calculations and ensure compliance with relevant codes and standards.
Proficient in using relevant software and tools Office suite, CMMS systems etc.
Familiar with relevant industry regulations and standards.
Self-motivated and possesses the ability to motivate a multilingual and diverse team of professionals.
Flexible to new ideas and approaches, maintaining an encouraging attitude towards colleagues and team members.
Proactive and maintaining a high level of organization.
Collaborative with cross-functional teams, while staying focused on achieving tangible results.
We are looking for people available to start in March 2025. We are open for candidates that are able to relocate before or around March 2025.
Location: Boden, Sweden.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9035304