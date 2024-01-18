Process Developer - Direct-to-Consumer Operations
2024-01-18
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Operations - Process Improvements Team
Within Operations, which is part of a unit within Volvo Commercial Operations called Financial & Mobility Services we are responsible for a large part of the customer journey once a customer has placed an online order for a new Volvo.
We build and operate processes to support our customers through the order to delivery phase, for subscription and lease customers we support them throughout their usage phase and when they decide to change into a new Volvo or return their car. We do this via our internal teams (customer care etc) in the markets for the online journey and via our retailers and partners in the offline environment of the customer journey.
You will be part of the Process Improvement Team within Operations, joining a team of passionate and customer-oriented colleagues who are dedicated to continuously improve the operational environment in which our internal teams, retailers and partners operate to ensure a great customer experience.
Your focus will be to improve current processes in our existing Direct-to-Consumer markets.
This is what you'll do
The part of the customer journey we support starts from when a customer has placed an order for a car and continues with the customer taking delivery, driving it and finally changing into a new car and returning the old car.
During this time there are many moments of truth, big and small, and we must make sure that the customer has a smooth experience and that our internal staff, our retailers and partners have the tools and knowledge to deliver just that.
As a Process Developer within Operations, you will work together with our Direct-to-Consumer markets, our digital teams, and other teams within Operations to continuously improve the operational processes. You will do this by extensive collaboration and stakeholder management, creating briefs for digital development, updating and documenting the processes in our process management tool, creating training material etc
You will be expected to develop deep knowledge about the processes and how our systems are supporting the processes and you will be expected to work with several improvement initiatives simultaneously. You will be expected to get into the details and to collaborate with the relevant Subject Matter Experts to gain this knowledge.
You will work with existing processes in all our existing Direct-to-Consumer markets, currently Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden & the UK.
We are looking for you
We are looking for you who are structured and self-driven with strong business acumen and the ability to deliver under pressure. You have excellent and proven collaboration skills combined with strong stakeholder management skills and a strong drive. You are comfortable working in a dynamic, cross functional and complex environment and still deliver results in a timely manner. You have a trouble shooting mentality and you thrive in an environment which is constantly adapting to the ever-changing environment which comes with breaking new ground. You are curious and detail oriented but can also take the holistic view.
You are passionate about your job but also able to maintain a healthy work-life-balance.
You will play an important role in taking Volvo Cars to the next level - so you need to be willing to go above and beyond to deliver and grow as an individual. At Volvo we embrace change so we will welcome your ability to challenge the status quo and persistence in doing so. Most of all, you share our values and our ambition. Your warm personality and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all of us!
Qualifications:
* A University Degree or equivalent working experience
* Minimum 5 years' experience of an operational process environment, preferably in the automotive business but not necessarily
* You are analytical and proactively look for ways to improve the customer, retailer, and partner journey.
* You are a collaborator that can build strong relationships to improve ways of working, remove obstacles and reduce waste.
* You have experience, preferably within the automotive industry, of leading process improvement projects.
* You are familiar with tools like SAP S4, Salesforce, and Azure DevOps and is generally tech-savvy.
You are fluent in English, verbal and written.
