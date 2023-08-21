Process and solution key user Data Analytics
2023-08-21
Are you passionate about warranty and quality data analytics?
Do you like to develop reports and analyze quality data, then this might be the job role for you!
This is us, your new colleagues
Volvo Buses is one of the world's leading brands of buses and coaches, operating in more than 140 countries driven by the purpose of shaping the future of transport solutions making it possible for millions of people to reach their travel destination every day. Joining us you will be a member of The Global Warranty Support Department, organized within our Product Development function. Within this team we are responsible for developing warranty systems, warranty processes, campaign process, safety investigations and supplier warranty recovery. We are a team of 10 employees with extensive experience within Volvo who aim to treat our customers fairly at the same time as we need to minimize the payment for taking care of quality problems. We have a broad area of responsibility, which means that together with us you have a fantastic opportunity to learn and to develop both professionally and personally, because when you succeed, we succeed.
This is how you could make an impact
With input from our Business Units, Market Companies, and other stakeholders you continuously improve our ability in data analytics. You ensure that the information we hold, deliver to, and receive from other systems is correct and fulfills the demands of our users. In this role you also support colleagues, perform training for users, and grant or deny access to the system. You will work with our colleagues in other departments to develop Volvo Buses' use of data to improve our business.
Who are you?
We believe that it is the right mindset that will make the difference within our organization. If you are passionate about and competent in system development, report development, analyzing data and perform training for system users, we believe you have the right background for this position. If you are taking initiative, being able to navigate- and get results in a complex stakeholder environment and being able to create relationships throughout clear communication, integrity, and trust then we believe you have the right attitude to be successful in this position.
We also believe that:
You can evaluate improvements of a system and present recommendations to decision meetings
To be able to understand the data, we believe that you have some service market and vehicle technical knowledge
You are passionate about learning our warranty data and connected systems, were knowledge within SAS tools, Power BI and Qlik are an advantage
You can plan and structure your own activities
You are a good communicator in English, which is needed for training sessions and meetings
Are we the perfect match?
Do you want to learn more about the warranty chain, from reparation at the dealership to a paid claim by Volvo Bus? Do you want to analyze data, develop reports, and secure data accuracy? Do you want to support our market companies with our quality analysis tool? Then please send in your application because you might very well be the one, we are looking for!
We are actively working to increase the diversity in our team. We therefore welcome applicants with different genders, backgrounds, and experiences for this role
Curious, and have some questions? Call me!
I am happy to give you more information about this position:
Carina Sämfors, Director Global Warranty Support, 076-553 14 16, carina.samfors@volvo.com
