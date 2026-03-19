Principal Software Engineer
Midasplayer AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Principal Software Engineer - Soda
Want to create the world's best mobile games? Have you got the skills to make that happen? We're looking for a Principal Software Engineer to join our Kingdom. Our games are adored by hundreds of millions of people, and you'll be helping build them. As well as contribute to the engines, systems and platforms that make them play brilliantly on any platform.
Your role within the Kingdom
If you want to create amazing user experiences and entertainment for millions of players to enjoy on the go then this is the right job for you. Part of the Core Area in Candy Crush Soda Saga, you will work with the beating heart of the game, the match 3 engine. Together with your colleagues you will have a part in creating and maintaining brilliant gaming experiences for our players. You will specify, design, build and implement existing and new game features. As part of the development team you will enjoy a creative, challenging and collaborative environment where your ideas will be every bit as valued as your programming expertise.
Your responsibilities will include:
Designing, testing and implementing game features
Taking an active part in feature creation
Maintaining and optimizing new and existing game features
Contributing high quality and well-structured code to our global code base
Being a role model and mentor to your colleagues
Skills to create thrills
Programming experience and dedication for gaming as well as the willingness to share great ideas are equally valued. Are you a passionate and creative teammate?
Who you are:
You are highly proficient in C++, with a vast experience of working with a large code-base
You are passionate about games and would love to create the next big thing
You possess a high sense of quality and polish and pride in the work you deliver
You are excited by taking technical ownership projects
Bonus points
Experience with Android or iOS development
Experience in working with memory / performance critical applications
Experience in developing tools with scripting languages
Applications must be in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30
E-post: kingta@king.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Midasplayer AB
(org.nr 556653-2064), https://careers.king.com/
Malmskillnadsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9808518