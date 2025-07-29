Principal Game Quality Analyst
2025-07-29
Take part in the development of our first original game,Exoborne, an exciting next step in the studio's evolution.
As a Principal Games Quality Analyst, you will contribute to defining the foundation of a great QA team. This means being working with various stakeholders from different teams to facilitate the work of the overall QA team. Working as a quality analyst with us is not just about finding and reporting bugs, but collaborating closely with a multitude of different departments involved in the process to produce the best possible player experience. QA team members at Sharkmob are proactive and engage inestablishing the testing practices and procedures for areas of the game for which they are responsible. As a principal, you will support others within the team with decision making and guide them towards the best and most efficient test practices, along with the QA lead.
We're seeking someone who is collaborative, detail-oriented, adaptable, and skilled at balancing multiple priorities with care and efficiency. It's a plus if you have a passion for shooter games and if you enjoy the creative process integral to creating a new game and IP.
Responsibilities
Document test plans, QA tasks, and test cases for use by internal and external teams.
Help prioritize the day-to-day tasks of our External FQA teams and facilitate the transfer of information to their leadership where and when necessary.
Review and prioritize bugs and create Jira dashboards for the project and stakeholders
Assist with planning and logistics for internal and external user experience playtests.
Act as an intermediary in support with the QA lead for requests towards the QA team.
Provide qualitative feedback, discuss, and engage with stakeholders, and ensure that we focus our efforts on verifying the game quality where it matters the most.
Be proactive in supporting the team in establishing an efficient and maintainable pipeline from development to live.
Preparing and sharing various reports with stakeholders upon request.
Qualifications
Demonstrable experience with testing, 10+ years working with quality control/quality assurance or a similar role. Previous employment in the gaming industry is a must.
A variety of experiences within different QA specializations is a plus.
Proficiency in defect tracking tools and planning such as JIRA, Confluence, Testrail, and similar, ideally with admin knowledge for these tools
Excellent communicative and interpersonal skills, capable of summarizing complex subjects to technical and non-technical team representatives.
Ability to immediately recognize critical issues or testing deficiencies.
Analytical understanding of QA related KPIs and how to generate them
Solid understanding of live game development cycles, and familiarity with game engines and dev tools.
Solid understanding of reporting and targeting information to the right people Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15
