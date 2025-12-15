Principal Consultant
2025-12-15
HCLTech's CyberSecurity Business Unit is looking for a Business Development Manager to drive Tech Transformation led-growth, leveraging Partner solutions/ Domain-specific propositions for EMEA. This individual contributor should have a proven sales background with a strong consultative and solution selling approach.
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
• Market Development and Strategy
o Execute and own the strategic business development plan and GTM, focusing on increasing market share and ARR growth
o Identify emerging markets and industry trends, and position Partner's products to End customers and HCL Internal teams (Vertical Sales Teams & Client Partners, Delivery Teams) to capitalize on these growth opportunities.
* Client Acquisition and Relationship Building
o Identify and engage potential clients, to promote the packaged/ custom-built propositions
o Lead solution presentations, demos, in close conjunction with Architects/ CoE to showcase the product capabilities and completeness of HCL's Services propositions.
* Reporting and Performance Tracking- Pipeline/ Closures
o Monitor sales performance and track progress towards achieving revenue targets and Quarterly/ Annual KPIs.
o Maintain accurate records of client interactions, deals, and forecasts. Provide regular updates and reports to Partner and Internal teams on sales activities, pipeline status, and market feedback.
* Channel Partner Management & Sales Enablement
o Establish/ nurture relationships with OEM Partner's Sellers and Channel teams supporting HCL, to target : New Co-sell opportunities, Renewals and take proactive steps to protect existing Subscription business
o Collaborate with Partner for marketing initiatives and campaigns to increase ARR pipeline and accelerate business closures.
o Conduct training sessions and enablement programs around partners, product portfolio and sales strategy. Work closely with the HCL vertical sales team to provide insights, product knowledge, and support throughout the sales process.
QUALIFICATION & TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE
* 8+ Years of experience across Sales & GTM roles working with OEMs/ VAR's/ SI's. Experience in Customer facing sales roles is preferred
* In-depth understanding of CyberSecurity domains (End Point Security/ EDR/ SASE/ Firewalls/ CNAPP/ CTEM/ Enterprise Networking Concepts/ OTSec ) along with products/ solutions from leading OEM's like Palo Alto Networks/ CrowdStrike/ Checkpoint/ Fortinet/ Zscaler/ Netskope etc.
DESIRED SKILLS
* Excellent presentation and written communication
* Proven sales track record with consultative selling mindset
* Self-Starter/ Hunting mindset
* Stakeholder Management & Ability to Work and Function in Matrix-Ed Organizations" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-14
E-post: shubhangimishra@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Sveavägen 21 4TR (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9645657