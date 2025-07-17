Principal - Enterprise Applications
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Principal, Enterprise Application
Technology - SAP S/4HANA, EWM, TM, Business AI, BTP, CAP, RAP, RISE, Grow, Security, LeanIX, Signavio, Cloud ALM
Location- Sweden
Why Infosys
We invite you to be part of and be inspired by an open-minded way of working in our multinational corporation! If you want to accompany us on the way to the future of IT, you prefer innovation instead of boring repetitive project work and you want to experience growth instead of stagnation.
We offer exciting challenges in one of the most dynamically growing SAP consulting companies in Germany and Europe. With us you will further expand your experience and skills within a global corporate culture together with qualified and motivated colleagues.
Job Description
Are you a seasoned SAP Consultant with rich experience in transformation programs and global deployments? Would you like to further expand the scale and canvas of what you have done so far? Then we have the right opportunity for you! We have very interesting ongoing and future S/4HANA transformation projects which would enable you to be part of a very exciting journey. We offer you an opportunity to create enterprise solutions of tomorrow in collaboration with your clients. As a solution architect for Supply Chain, you will participate in an end-to-end journey which includes
• generating leads from your key clients based on consulting-based ideas
• co-creating the next generation business models and business processes which give your clients that definitive edge over their competition or enable them to become undisputable cost leaders
• synthesizing E2E processes running across planning, sales, procurement, manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, plant maintenance, customer service etc.
• building solution roadmaps for your customers transformation journey riding on SAP best practices, solutions across SAP S/4HANA, SaaS LoB solutions, other products like SFDC etc.
• identifying opportunities for digitization and automation leveraging AI, Blockchain, IoT, RPA and other levers
• participating in assessments, due diligences, transformation workshops
• guiding and supporting your customers to build a business case for the transformation initiatives for your area
• driving engagement directly with the business on the customer side and speaking their language
• Realizing business blueprints, Proof of Concepts, transformation plans, change impacts and learning content
• moderating large workshops across business domains like procurement, manufacturing, finance etc. and guiding your clients to build a solution vision and identify requirements, gaps, and roadblocks
• Delivering S/4HANA minimum viable products, templates, complete products, and pilots in your area
• obtaining buy-ins and acceptance from the business on your delivered products
• participating in product roadmap discussion with partners like SAP, Microsoft etc. in delivering joint synergy and value to your customers
• providing an independent point of view to the customer based on your experience and product roadmaps from SAP and other software vendors
You will be supported in your endeavor by an A Team comprising of handpicked experts and leaders in your area from the globally available Infosys talent pool. As a leader and senior of the team, you will be responsible for mentoring the people who will work in your team or track, as well as their results. Your team will expect you to be a hands-on leader, completely approachable for them to understand their constraints and concerns in providing solutions, estimates or plan for their deliverables, completely reliable for solution reviews and transparent feedback for them to improve.
Knowledge / Skills required
• Experience in entire SAP Product Portfolio familiarity and SAP Consulting.
• Deep functional (SAP Finance/Manufacturing/Logistics/Sales) or technical (ABAP, UI5, Integration, Security, Basis) skills in one or two SAP ERP skills.
• IT Architecture including SAP Architecture
• Business Acumen, multiple industry segment nuances, Value Chain and financial health, future trends appreciation
• C-level interaction, in addition to middle management Business and IT stakeholders' engagement, managing their expectations
• IT-enabled Transformation and Operations,
• Hands-On SAP consulting experience of 14 years or more with either an industry segment or a skillset focus
• 5 end-to-end project experience in respective new SAP offering
• Architect or Lead role experience in projects
• At least any 2 types of projects experience - Greenfield, Brownfield or hybrid
• Transformation preparation / Phase 0 experience
• SAP toolchain user or administration experience
• Valid SAP Certification in respective skills
• Client presentability, excellent interpersonal skills to interact right from C-level executives to SAP Super Users
• Solution proposal building skills, efforts estimation
• Multi-tasking flexibility, team spirit and winning attitude
Preferred skills
• Exposure to multiple modules, skill areas within SAP product portfolio
• SAP Sales as well as hands-on Service Delivery responsibilities
• Prior Business domain experience before the IT experience
• External publications in public domain on respective Industry / skills area
• Additional exposure to other tech stack apart from SAP e.g., SFDC, Microsoft
Personal skills
In addition to the job-related qualifications of the candidates, we place great value on personality suitability and fitment:
• Pronounced ability not only to analyze but to connect the dots and think laterally
• A high degree of pro-activeness and leadership
• Passion for being customer focused and establishing long term relationships
• Intense drive for excellence and quality Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-16
E-post: kothakapu.2148613@infosys.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9430867