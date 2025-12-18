Preclinical Principal Scientist
2025-12-18
Preclinical Principal Scientist - Injectable Medical Devices
Uppsala, Sweden | Hybrid | Full-time | Permanent
Shape the future of aesthetic innovation at Galderma
At Galderma, we're not just offering a job - we're inviting you to shape the future of dermatology. As a global leader in the science of skin, we combine purpose with innovation to improve the lives of millions.
Now, we're looking for a passionate and driven Preclinical Principal Scientist to join our team in Uppsala and lead the preclinical safety strategy for our next-generation injectable medical devices. If you're ready to bring science to life and make an impact beyond the lab, this is your chance.
Why join Galderma in Uppsala?
Our site in Uppsala is Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics, home to over 600 professionals working across R&D, manufacturing, clinical development, and marketing - all under one roof.
You'll be part of a multidisciplinary team where science meets application, with world-leading brands such as Restylane®, Azzalure®, and Sculptra®. We offer:
* A hybrid work model with flexible hours
* Continuous learning & career development opportunities
* A diverse, inclusive, and collaborative culture
* A modern workplace just 10 minutes from Uppsala Central Station
About the role
As Preclinical Principal Scientist, you'll be a key scientific leader responsible for defining and driving preclinical strategies for our injectable devices - from biocompatibility and toxicological risk assessments to supporting regulatory submissions and clinical trials.
You'll collaborate cross-functionally with R&D, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, and Clinical Development, while also working closely with CROs, academic partners, and global regulatory authorities.
This is a strategic, science-driven position where your deep expertise will directly influence product safety, performance, and success in global markets.
Your main responsibilities
* Define biological risks and shape preclinical strategy for injectable medical devices
* Design, coordinate and interpret preclinical safety and biocompatibility studies
* Ensure compliance with ISO 10993 series, FDA guidance, EU MDR and global regulations
* Write, review, and deliver high-quality scientific documentation: protocols, reports, and regulatory submissions (e.g., IDE, 510(k), CE marking)
* Act as preclinical lead in cross-functional projects and external collaborations
* Contribute to risk assessments per ISO 14971 and biological evaluations per ISO 10993-1
* Monitor scientific and regulatory developments in biomaterials and injectables
What we're looking for
We're seeking an experienced scientific leader who thrives at the intersection of regulatory science, toxicology, and medical device development.
Must-have qualifications:
* Ph.D. (or equivalent) in Biomedical Sciences, Toxicology, Pharmacology, Bioengineering or similar
* 6-10 years of experience in preclinical development of medical devices, preferably injectables
* Proven expertise in ISO 10993, GLP, EU MDR, and FDA regulatory requirements
* Strong background in biocompatibility testing and toxicological risk assessment
* Experience managing CROs and outsourced preclinical studies
* Excellent scientific writing and communication skills
* Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus)
Ready to make a real-world impact?
Apply now and take the lead in driving scientific excellence and patient safety in one of the world's most exciting areas of dermatology.
Bring your science. Shape the future. Ersättning
