PR & Communications Manager
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stena Line Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Halmstad
, Strömstad
, Olofström
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be a part of creating positive waves of PR and communications at Stena Line? Join our Brand & Communications team! As a PR & Communications Manager, you will lead Stena Line's media and public relations on a Group level. Your goal is to coordinate and safeguard our external communications efforts and make sure they are aligned with our communication strategy, business strategy, and brand - both proactively and reactively. You'll play an important role to protect and strengthen our corporate brand!
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Act as Stena Line 's Group media spokesperson.
• Plan, lead, produce and follow up PR and media relations activities to create external publicity together with regional managers and agencies
• Ensure all communication deliveries reach both external and internal stakeholders
- Proactively monitor and identify stories inside and outside the company that can have a positive or negative impact on Stena Line
- Play a crucial role in crisis/incident situations
- Safeguard the Stena Line's crisis communication routines and emergency procedures
- Advise and train senior management in media interactions
• Contribute to the Brand and Communications overall agenda
What you will experience
You will be a part of a fun, supporting team and an ever-evolving surrounding, where no days are the same and your expertise truly will come in handy. You'll actively contribute to Stena Line 's continued journey to become a leader in Sustainability.
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remotely will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
Who you are
At Stena Line, your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you are welcoming; with a truly positive mindset and a can-do attitude, you welcome challenges and new ways of working. You are caring; Creating and developing relations comes naturally to you and you're not afraid of stepping up when needed. We also believe you are reliable; Presenting complex matters in a simple and understandable way to convince your audience is in your comfort zone. You create results and make positive waves of PR and communication.
Qualifications:
- Academic degree in communications/journalism or equivalent
- Several years of work experience in PR and media from an agency, in-house or equivalent
- Experience in crisis communication
- Fluent in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Brand & Communications department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your application in English as soon as possible but no later than August 13th, 2023. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Jenny Johansson, Head of Brand & Communications at jenny.johansson.got@stenaline.com
, or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, Hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 5,900 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
Lön enligt ÖK. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825), http://stenaline.se Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
7975888