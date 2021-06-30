Postdoctoral researcher in biology - Örebro universitet - Sjukgymnastjobb i Örebro
Postdoctoral researcher in biology
Örebro universitet / Sjukgymnastjobb / Örebro
2021-06-30
Visa alla sjukgymnastjobb i Örebro, Kumla, Hallsberg, Nora
Visa alla jobb hos Örebro universitet i Örebro
The School of Science and Technology is seeking a postdoctoral researcher in biology for a fixed-term appointment.
Subject area
The position is in biology associated with the molecular biology group.
Background
The biology subject at Örebro University focuses on studies of living organisms, from the molecular level to the interaction between organisms, their living conditions and ecosystems. The focus of the research is on toxicogenomics and its applicability to human and environmental risk assessment. Within the biology subject, there are research groups linked to the Life Science Center. Biological research linked to the Life Science Center includes molecular biology, physiology, developmental biology and microbiology. The research groups within the Life Science Center constitute a strong and creative research environment with strong national, international and industry collaborations.
Duties and responsibilities
The appointment as a postdoctoral researcher is intended to enable persons who have recently been awarded their doctoral degree, to consolidate and develop primarily their research/artistic skills. [The position focuses on research on the use and development of molecular biology methods as a foundation for risk assessment and is performed in collaboration with three industrial partners. It also involves studies of the relationship between organisms' ability to control physiological functions in response to changes in the environment. The studies will be focused on how gene regulation is affected by changes in the environment and linking this to the population dynamics among indicator species in the environment. The studies require a background in molecular biology and experience in using bioinformatics for gene expression analysis.
Eligibility
Eligible for the appointment as postdoctoral researcher are applicants holding a doctoral degree in biology or in related subject areas. The doctoral degree should have been awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. Candidates who have obtained their doctoral degree prior to that may however also be considered if special grounds exist (leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, clinical duties, an elected position in a trade union, or other similar circumstances).
Assessment criteria
General assessment criteria include good interpersonal skills and an ability to cooperate as well as the ability and suitability otherwise required to perform the duties well. Particular importance shall be attached to the qualities enabling the candidate to contribute to the future development of both research and education. A demonstrated ability and desire to pursue an academic career is also of importance.
We attach particular importance to the applicant having documented skills and demonstrated independence in the use of molecular biological methods and experience in working with model systems, such as Caenorhabditis elegans, Daphnia magna and Danio rerio. In addition, experience with studies of gene regulation in eukaryotic systems is considered to be of great importance. We attach great importance to the ability to both communicate in writing and orally, research and research results to an international audience.
Information
The position is a position for a fixed term of two years. The salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information, please contact professor Per-Erik Olsson, tfn 019- 30 12 44., e-post: per-erik.olsson@oru.se or the Head of the Natural Science Division Mattias Bäckström, email: mattias.backstrom @oru.se.
Örebro University actively pursues an equal work environment and values the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
A covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
An account of research/artistic qualifications
Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
Scientific publications for consideration (maximum of 10) (Not only publication list.)
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
The application deadline is 2021-08-15. We look forward to receiving your application!
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), Örebro University is required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning tillämpas
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Örebro Universitet
Jobbnummer
5837717
Sökord
Örebro universitet / Sjukgymnastjobb / Örebro
2021-06-30
Visa alla sjukgymnastjobb i Örebro, Kumla, Hallsberg, Nora
Visa alla jobb hos Örebro universitet i Örebro
The School of Science and Technology is seeking a postdoctoral researcher in biology for a fixed-term appointment.
Subject area
The position is in biology associated with the molecular biology group.
Background
The biology subject at Örebro University focuses on studies of living organisms, from the molecular level to the interaction between organisms, their living conditions and ecosystems. The focus of the research is on toxicogenomics and its applicability to human and environmental risk assessment. Within the biology subject, there are research groups linked to the Life Science Center. Biological research linked to the Life Science Center includes molecular biology, physiology, developmental biology and microbiology. The research groups within the Life Science Center constitute a strong and creative research environment with strong national, international and industry collaborations.
Duties and responsibilities
The appointment as a postdoctoral researcher is intended to enable persons who have recently been awarded their doctoral degree, to consolidate and develop primarily their research/artistic skills. [The position focuses on research on the use and development of molecular biology methods as a foundation for risk assessment and is performed in collaboration with three industrial partners. It also involves studies of the relationship between organisms' ability to control physiological functions in response to changes in the environment. The studies will be focused on how gene regulation is affected by changes in the environment and linking this to the population dynamics among indicator species in the environment. The studies require a background in molecular biology and experience in using bioinformatics for gene expression analysis.
Eligibility
Eligible for the appointment as postdoctoral researcher are applicants holding a doctoral degree in biology or in related subject areas. The doctoral degree should have been awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. Candidates who have obtained their doctoral degree prior to that may however also be considered if special grounds exist (leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, clinical duties, an elected position in a trade union, or other similar circumstances).
Assessment criteria
General assessment criteria include good interpersonal skills and an ability to cooperate as well as the ability and suitability otherwise required to perform the duties well. Particular importance shall be attached to the qualities enabling the candidate to contribute to the future development of both research and education. A demonstrated ability and desire to pursue an academic career is also of importance.
We attach particular importance to the applicant having documented skills and demonstrated independence in the use of molecular biological methods and experience in working with model systems, such as Caenorhabditis elegans, Daphnia magna and Danio rerio. In addition, experience with studies of gene regulation in eukaryotic systems is considered to be of great importance. We attach great importance to the ability to both communicate in writing and orally, research and research results to an international audience.
Information
The position is a position for a fixed term of two years. The salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information, please contact professor Per-Erik Olsson, tfn 019- 30 12 44., e-post: per-erik.olsson@oru.se or the Head of the Natural Science Division Mattias Bäckström, email: mattias.backstrom @oru.se.
Örebro University actively pursues an equal work environment and values the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
A covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
An account of research/artistic qualifications
Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
Scientific publications for consideration (maximum of 10) (Not only publication list.)
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
The application deadline is 2021-08-15. We look forward to receiving your application!
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), Örebro University is required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning tillämpas
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Örebro Universitet
Jobbnummer
5837717
Sökord