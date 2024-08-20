Postdoc position in geometric hydrodynamics
2024-08-20
We are looking for a postdoc to work in the field of geometric hydrodynamics, particularly incompressible fluid equations in geophysical fluid dynamics (GFD). The research is both analytical and numerical: the central tool is Zeitlin's spatial discretization enabled via quantization theory. Depending on the candidate's interest, the direction can be more theoretical (e.g., theorems related to hydrodynamics and Zeitlin's model) or more numerical (e.g., derivations, simulations, and numerical analysis of GFD models via Zeitlin's discretization) or more programming-oriented (e.g., efficient implementation of GPU algorithms for Zeitlin-based numerical methods).
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Mathematical Sciences at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg has about 200 employees and is the largest department of mathematics in Sweden. The department has three scientific divisions: Algebra and Geometry, Analysis and Probability Theory, and Applied Mathematics and Statistics, and conducts successful research in pure and applied mathematics and mathematical statistics in a wide range of research areas. We have an international environment with frequent exchanges with other universities around the world. The department provides a friendly, creative, and supportive atmosphere with a steady flow of international guests. There are many committed teachers with extensive and broad experience in all aspects of higher education.
Our department continuously strives to be an attractive employer. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all our activities. We work actively to be a parent-friendly organization.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
Applicants should hold a PhD degree in mathematics or physics. Specialization in geometric mechanics or geophysical fluid dynamics is meritorious, as is prior programming experience.
Emphasis is also placed on personal qualities, such as cooperation and communication skills, analytical and problem-solving skills, and the ability to work independently.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).* Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement, but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate should be used.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240447 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-10-13
For questions, please contact:
Klas Modin, Dept of Mathematical Sciences, klas.modin@chalmers.se
Irina Pettersson, Head of Unit, Applied Math and Statistics, irinap@chalmers.se
