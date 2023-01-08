Postdoc in optimization techniques for vehicle aerodynamic applications
2023-01-08
Be part of an exciting environment and contribute to reduce the energy usage in the transport sector with your expertise in optimization techniques. With electrification, road vehicles can take new shapes that were not possible before. Participate with us on this journey.
Project description
The field of research is in optimization (gradient-based, surrogate models, etc.) and AI techniques with the purpose of improving the underbody of a vehicle and identifying local zones where shape deformation will result on drag and lift minimization. With electrification, new design opportunities can be explored with less limitations compared to traditional ICE vehicles. As the design space is large, smart algorithms need to be used, particularly since high-resolution CFD computations are expensive to run. To start, a reduced scale model will be considered as the development of the optimization procedure can be accelerated this way. The resulting methodology will also be tested for the control of the flow with the use of adaptive aerodynamic devices. Such devices can make a positive contribution to increase the energy efficiency and the driving range of future vehicles.
Information about the division and the department
You will be employed at the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences (M2) at the division of Vehicle Engineering and Autonomous Systems (VEAS). At VEAS, the main research areas are within energy-efficient, safe, and adaptive vehicles, and autonomous systems operating in unstructured environments. You will be part of the Road vehicle aerodynamics and thermal management group, which consists of 10 people between seniors and Ph.D. students working in different aspects of energy efficiency of vehicles.
Major responsibilities
Your main responsibility will be to pursue research within the project. You are expected to develop, implement, test, and validate (whenever possible) optimization algorithms for use in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) with the objective of identifying solutions to reduce the aerodynamic drag of electric vehicles (EVs) with focus on the underbody. With electrification, the underbody of EVs can take a new dimension towards an "ideal" shape where active solutions are embedded. Such solutions require optimization techniques to adapt to different driving conditions.
You will be guided by senior researchers both at Chalmers and at our industrial partners. You will be expected to produce high quality publications as a result of your work. You should be prepared to spend some time at our industrial partners (located in Gothenburg) to exchange knowledge in the field of aerodynamics and optimization techniques.
Qualifications
To qualify as a post-doc in this project, you must hold a Ph.D. degree in a relevant field such as applied mathematics, applied physics, mechanics, or computer science. Your Ph.D. degree should not be older than 3 years. You need good mathematical skills, good experience in programming, and you should have the ability to work independently. You need to be organized, motivated and enjoy putting innovative ideas into practice. Knowledge of CFD is desirable. The people supervising the work are highly experienced in vehicle aerodynamics, but having such knowledge or interest is considered an asset. The position requires good verbal and written communication skills in English.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20220734 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 08-02-2023
For questions, please contact:
Simone Sebben, M2, VEAS
E-mail: simone.sebben@chalmers.se
Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position.
