Post-Doc Position in Sustainable Supply Chain Transformation
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Högskolejobb / Stockholm Visa alla högskolejobb i Stockholm
2026-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
The House of Innovation is looking for a dedicated scholar with a robust research background to join us for two years.
The ideal candidate must be comfortable working collaboratively with a dynamic team. The position will be at the heart of growing research programs on sustainable supply chain transformation/ supply chain ecosystems. The wider context of the House of Innovation allows research to delve into the areas of transformative innovation, particularly the twin transition (green and digital) of industries, working primarily with Professors Constantin Blome and Pär Åhlström. The position comes with an option to teach and strong support to publish existing research from the PhD.
The successful candidate has built a research agenda during their PhD and is keen to jointly publish in top tier journals. Furthermore, the funding context allows the exploration of unique data access in industry and the pursuit of exiting new research topics. The emphasis of the current research of the candidate can be in the areas of sustainability/ green, digital, geopolitical, or resilience in supply chains. This role is ideal for candidates passionate about advancing our understanding of new/ transient/ emerging supply chain phenomena.
A background with experience and high proficiency in either qualitative empirical methods (case studies, interviews, and observations) or quantitative empirical methods (secondary data analysis, experiments) is mandatory.
The applicants must hold a PhD or equivalent and show an ability and aspiration to publish manuscripts in the top journals of our field. Priority will be given to candidates with research relevant to the topics above. Professional proficiency in English (written and spoken) is a requirement. We expect the candidate to relocate to Stockholm.
About the House of Innovation (HOI)
The House is an interdisciplinary research, education, outreach, and venturing environment focused on innovation, digitalization and entrepreneurship. The foundation of any successful research environment is the quality of its research output. Where the House of Innovation distinguishes itself in this regard is in its dynamic research environment. Here, internationally competitive researchers are encouraged and supported to explore interdisciplinary nuances in their work and discover uncharted insights. With a strong commitment to developing talent we provide an excellent context and environment for postdoc scholars to advance their academic careers. https://www.hhs.se/en/research/research-houses/house-of-innovation/research/
About the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE)
The Stockholm School of Economics is the leading business school in the Nordics (Financial Times rankings). Enjoying a strong international reputation, the School is known for its ability to attract outstanding students and scholars from across the globe. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and executive programs. About 1800 students (excluding executive programs) are enrolled at SSE. Programs are developed in close cooperation with the business and research communities, providing graduates with a solid basis for attaining leading positions in a broad range of organizations, as well as for business venturing. The School is accredited by EQUIS, certifying that all of its principal activities maintain the highest international standards, and is the only Swedish member institution of the worldwide business school alliances CEMS, GNAM and PIM, contributing to the high level of quality for which SSE is known.
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs.
How to apply:
Formal submission will be via the SSE Varbi online platform https://hhs.varbi.com/what:job/jobID:895290/.
To apply, please submit the following documents:
- A cover letter articulating the candidate's fit with the position description, including research interests and teaching experience.
- A curriculum vitae
- A separate document listing both published articles (if any) and articlessubmittedto journals.
- Copies of representative research.
- Names and contact information forthree persons willing to provide references.
Your application should be received by February 20, 2026 (CET).
The earliest starting date for the positions is open and will be set by mutual agreement. For further questions please contact Constantin Blome (mailto:constantin.blome@hhs.se
)
For HR-related questions: Linda Ackered (mailto:linda.ackered@hhs.se
) Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2026/4". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm Arbetsplats
Department of Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology Kontakt
Constantin Blome, Professor constantin.blome@hhs.se Jobbnummer
9694829