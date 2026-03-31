PMO Support / Junior Program Analyst
Incluso AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a PMO Support / Junior Program Analyst for a company in Stockholm. Start is in April, 12-month limited contract to begin with.
The CRM program management team needs support in preparing meetings, keeping meeting minutes, following up on decided actions, maintaining the program plan, and other governance activities.
The role will participate in work to align countries, business units and technology teams. The Program Management team consists of program managers responsible for IT, Business and Transformation.
Key Responsibilities
• Manage the program calendar, invites and booking of resources for program events
• Prepare agendas, slide packs, and decision points for steering groups and other governance forums
• Maintain templates for status reporting and collect inputs from streams and solution areas and ensure consistency in the materials
• Document meeting minutes during key program meetings, capture decisions, action items, owners, and deadlines
• Track actions and ensure timely follow-up with responsible owners
• Keep program documentation and folder structures up to date
• Maintain program artefacts describing setup, overall plan, stakeholders, governance structures etc.
Required Competences
Junior resource, preferably with experience from
• PMO support, project coordination, or similar structured support roles
• Ability to capture and summarise complex discussions
• Strong drive to ensure actions are followed
• Comfortable coordinating many stakeholders across business, IT, and vendors
• Proactive, detail-oriented, and able to maintain structure in a fast-moving program
• Good communication skills and high proficiency in MS Office (PowerPoint/Excel/Word)
• Experience from Jira
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is in April, 12-month imited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Stockholm.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7491082-1922496". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9829842