Plant Coordinator
2025-05-05
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
Plant coordinator DRI department
As a Plant Coordinator you are responsible for integrating and managing various
functionalities within the DRI Plant, including operations, maintenance,
electrical and instrumentation, quality control, and safety. This role prioritizes
operational excellence, plant sustainability, and new technology initiatives while
ensuring optimal productivity, desired product quality, and adherence to safety
and environmental standards. The role also plays a pivotal role in capital
acquisition prioritization, capital repair planning, and effective execution of
preventive maintenance schedules.
Responsibilities:
Plan, manage, and implement operational strategies in line with ISO and
OHSAS standards.
Analyse and review process flow diagrams (PFDs), energy balances, and
Piping & Instrumentation Diagrams (P&IDs).
Ensure employee health and safety by complying with Permit to Work
(PTW) and (Logout/Tagout/Tryout) LOTOTO systems and participating
in Process Hazard Analysis (PHA) reviews.
Review logic diagrams, engineering deliverables, and equipment layouts,
ensuring compliance with standards.
Lead short- and long-term CapEx projects, optimize resource utilization,
and ensure timely project completion.
Develop and evaluate policies to improve plant reliability, productivity,
and cost-efficiency.
Collaborate on maintenance and shutdown planning while optimizing
preventive maintenance schedulesQualifications:
Proven experience in DRI Plant coordination, maintenance planning, and
operational improvements.
Demonstrated success in managing CapEx projects and optimizing plant
operations.
Familiarity with corporate governance and budget management.
Experience in projects, startups or commissioning.
Strong process and technical knowledge in the relevant field.
Experience in ISO systems 9001/14001/45001.
Bachelor of Science in Chemical/Mechanical/Metallurgical/Industrial
Engineering is preferred.
Strong knowledge of DRI processes, mechanical systems, and
maintenance planning.
Proficiency in reviewing engineering diagrams (PFDs, P&IDs, logic diagrams).
Location: Boden.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
About us:
Stegra is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet. Så ansöker du
