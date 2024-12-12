Planning engineer
H2GS Boden AB / Administratörsjobb / Boden Visa alla administratörsjobb i Boden
2024-12-12
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS Boden AB i Boden
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Planning Engineer - DRI plant
As a planning engineer you will be responsible for managing and controlling maintenance and material planning activities for the DRI Plant. Your role will focus on ensuring cost-effective and proactive maintenance and engineering planning services that align with the current and future needs of the production process. By doing so, you will play a key role in supporting the achievement of corporate objectives and ensuring the plant operates efficiently and reliably.
You will be part of our upcoming Boden plant, that is nearing completion with its impressive 145-meter direct reduction tower. We're leading the charge in transforming iron ore into sponge iron for our steel products and offering hot briquetted iron for greener, sustainable production. Be part of this pioneering movement as we work to create a market for green steel innovations.
Responsibilities
Maintenance planning and strategy development: Develop and implement maintenance plans, policies, and procedures that align with the corporate production strategy, ensuring effective support for production operations through engineering and maintenance services.
Production process optimization: Actively contribute technical and process engineering expertise to the overall production planning process, ensuring optimal utilization of the production plant and continuous operation at minimal maintenance cost.
Budgeting and cost management: Prepare and manage annual budgets and operating plans to accurately reflect operational and development costs, supporting effective business planning and cost control.
Cross-departmental coordination: Manage relationships with other departments, acting as a key interface in the production process, to ensure coordinated efforts that support corporate production objectives and enhance overall efficiency.
Deviation and maintenance control: Identify and manage factors affecting deviations from planned maintenance operations, ensuring proactive, cost-effective maintenance with minimal production downtime to optimize operational performance.
Technology assessment and procurement planning: Evaluate new technologies and opportunities for import substitution, collaborate with the Purchase Department on materials procurement, and prioritize capital resources for achieving reliability and cost-efficiency targets in line with corporate goals.
Qualifications and experience
Extensive experience of working as a planning engineer in a DRI plant producing both HBI & HDRI.
Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
Experience in projects, startups or commissioning, along with expertise in ISO 9001/14001/45001 systems.
Competences and skills
We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated individual to join our team.
The ideal candidate will possess strong technical expertise along with excellent communication, problem-solving and analytical abilities. You are:
An expert in planning engineering with an understanding of metallurgy, thermodynamics, kinetics and fluid dynamics.
Able to plan, manage and implement projects, process, equipment & facilities in compliance with ISO & OHSAS standards.
Able to review and provide improvement ideas on engineering deliverables (e.g. P&ID, PFD, gas, water, solid mass and energy balances).
Able to communicate, both orally and written, in English.
Proactive and maintain a high level of organization.
Flexible to new ideas and approaches, maintain an encouraging attitude toward colleagues and team members.
Collaborative with cross-functional teams, while staying focused on achieving tangible results.
Able to motivate a multilingual and diverse team of professionals.
Location: Boden, Sweden
We are looking for people available to start in March 2025. We are open for non-Swedish candidates that are able to relocate before or around March 2025. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-11 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9058452