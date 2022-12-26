PhD student position in space geodesy and geodynamics
2022-12-26
Geodetic VLBI has advanced recently with the next generation VLBI system for geodesy and astrometry, VGOS, and is expected to develop further in the near future. Operating the Onsala twin telescopes, Chalmers and the Onsala Space Observatory are very active in VGOS, both operationally and with corresponding data analysis. This opens for new and interesting research in geoscience. We are looking for a highly motivated PhD student to work on and further develop VGOS and its combination and integration with other space geodetic techniques. The research topics to be addressed are primarily the fields of geodetic and astrometric VLBI, reference frames, earth rotation and orientation, and global geodynamics.
Project description
This PhD positions focusses on combination of space geodetic techniques, in particular of VGOS and GNSS, for geoscience research. The PhD position is in the research group for Space Geodesy and Geodynamics. Together we work to increase knowledge on how to best achieve a long-term sustainable planet. Our main working places are the Onsala Space Observatory, 40 km south of Gothenburg, and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg.
Information about the division and the department
The PhD position is in the research group for Space Geodesy and Geodynamics which belongs to the Onsala Space Observatory Division at the Department of Space, Earth and Environment. The main interests of the Space Geodesy and Geodynamics research group are geodynamic phenomena and atmospheric processes, and the improvement of the associated measurement techniques. We study e.g. the deformation of the Earth's crust due to mass redistribution, inter- and intra-plate tectonics, loading effects, variations in earth orientation and rotation, and the spatial and temporal variation of atmospheric water vapour. We address these research topics using a variety of observational techniques and the corresponding theoretical work. Currently we use geodetic VLBI, Global Navigation Satellite Systems, gravimeters, tide gauges, and ground based microwave radiometers. The Onsala Space Observatory operates a number of instruments for earth sciences, among them the currently only operational VGOS twin telescopes world wide.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities as a PhD student are to pursue your own doctoral studies to become an independent researcher. You are expected to develop and conduct your own research at the frontier of space geodesy and in particular VGOS, the next generation geodetic VLBI system, in combination to other space geodesy techniques. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing, primarily in English. You are expected to write a licentiate thesis within 2-3 years and to defend your doctoral thesis within 4-5 years. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Geodesy, Engineering Physics, Geophysics, Physics or an equivalent education.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20220721 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 31-01-2023
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Haas, OSO
E-mail: rudiger.haas@chalmers.se
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Karine Le Bail, OSO
E-mail: karine.lebail@chalmers.se
