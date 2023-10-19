PhD student in Applied Physics
We are looking for a PhD student in Applied Physics.
Your work assignments
The PhD student will conduct experimental scientific research on spin-dependent phenomena in (but not limited to) metal-doped halide double perovskites by optical, magneto-optical, and magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The research topics include magnetization and defect color centers for spintronics and quantum information processing. The study also includes designing solution-processable materials for spintronics and quantum information materials.
As a PhD student, you devote most of your time to doctoral studies and the research projects of which you are part. Your work may also include teaching or other departmental duties, up to a maximum of 20% of full-time.
Your qualifications
You have graduated at Master's level Physics or Inorganic Chemistry or completed courses with a minimum of 240 credits, at least 60 of which must be in advanced courses. Alternatively, you have gained essentially corresponding knowledge in another way.
Prior experiences in optical and/or magneto-optical spectroscopy are favorably considered. A basic knowledge of transition metals, ligand field theory, and group theory are also favored.
Good English skills, both in writing and communication, are a must.
The applicant is expected to submit the letter of intent. We expect you to write about how you will conduct the research on metal-doped halide double perovskites, with a focus application on spintronics and quantum computations, and why optical and magneto-optical experiments are important.
Your workplace
Unit of Functional Electronic Materials, Division of Electronic and Photonic Materials, Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (IFM), University of Linköping, Linköping, Sweden.
The employment
When taking up the post, you will be admitted to the program for doctoral studies. More information about the doctoral studies at each faculty is available at Doctoral studies at Linköping University
The employment has a duration of four years' full-time equivalent. You will initially be employed for a period of one year. The employment will subsequently be renewed for periods of maximum duration two years, depending on your progress through the study plan. The employment may be extended up to a maximum of five years, based on the amount of teaching and departmental duties you have carried out. Further extensions can be granted in special circumstances.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The salary of PhD students is determined according to a locally negotiated salary progression.
More information about employment benefits at Linköping University is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than November 9, 2023.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
