PhD position in Signal processing for airborne multi-static radar systems
2025-03-21
An airborne multi-static radar (AMR) system is a system that includes multiple transmitters and receivers on separated airborne platforms. As a PhD student in signal processing at the department of Electrical Engineering, you will contribute to the knowledge about possibilities, solutions and limitations for AMR systems.
Project overview
Signal processing for radar systems is in the intersection of physical modeling, multidimensional statistics, and linear algebra. Future radar systems will include a network of geometrically separate nodes where some nodes are active (they send out radio waves) and others are passive (listen to the radio waves) or nodes that are both active and passive. The goal of a radar system is to sense the environment and detect and track all interesting objects by operating the passive and active nodes in an efficient way. This PhD project is directed towards signal processing for airborne radar systems where the passive and active nodes are placed on separate flying platforms known as a bistatic (for two nodes) or a multistatic (for more than two nodes) radar setup. In the project we aim to develop efficient algorithms that maximize the information gain about the environment that is probed and sensed by the radar system.
Information about the division and the department
The PhD position is placed in the Signal Processing Group. The research project will be performed in collaboration with researchers from industry. The project is part of a wider focus on radar systems at Chalmers and you will have the possibility to interact and collaborate with PhD students and researchers from other radar projects.
The Signal Processing Group conducts research on a broad range of topics related to the physics-based processing of sensor signals, the fusion of data from multiple sources, system identification as well as the automatic learning from big data. The research focuses on both the fundamentals of physics modeling of signals and the fundamentals of signal processing, as well as the applications of the methods to relevant problems. Several research topics are undertaken in collaboration with the industry and government organizations.
Main responsibilities
Your major responsibility is to pursue research in line with the project, publish, and present scientific articles, and take part in discussions. As part of your PhD activities, you will receive further education by courses relevant for your research, research project, signal processing in a wide sense and your future career. You will also be expected to participate in teaching activities in relevant subjects.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
You should have a background in Engineering Mathematics, Engineering Physics or Electrical Engineering with good grades in the core courses within these subjects. Knowledge of signal processing, radar systems, estimation/detection and statistical signal processing is meritorious. You should have obtained, or be close to obtain, a master's degree corresponding to at least 250 higher education credits in engineering physics, electrical engineering, mathematics or related areas.
The ideal candidate for this position should be hungry for new knowledge, interested in performing theoretical - but highly relevant - research, and be interested to be a part of a diverse international environment. Proficiency in written and spoken English is required.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-04-30
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Tomas McKelvey, division of Signal processing and Biomedical engineering, Tomas.mckelvey@chalmers.se
