PhD Position in Engineering Materials
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2025-04-30
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Engineering Materials Research Group is seeking highly motivated candidates for a PhD position focused on the characterization of novel eco-designed nano-bainitic steels. This PhD position is part of the EU RFCS project "AUSNANITE": "Low Carbon Footprint of Eco-Designed AUStempered NANostructured Bain/FerrITE Steels", a collaborative initiative involving leading universities and industries from Sweden, Spain, and Germany. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge research in sustainable steel development while working alongside top experts in the field.
Project description
The project focuses on pioneering research aimed at developing novel austempered steel alloys with medium carbon and high silicon contents, while ensuring cost efficiency and industrial applicability. This research will explore the complex relationship between alloy composition, microstructure evolution, and processing parameters using state-of-the-art techniques, including in-situ transmission electron microscopy (TEM), atom probe tomography (APT), and advanced diffraction methods. Specifically, the research covers how unusually high silicon contents in steels affects the distribution of carbon between the formed ferrite phase and the mechanically stabilized austenite through C-diffusion during various austempering processes, as well as how the nanostructures formed favor superior mechanical properties.
Duties
As a PhD student you are expected to perform both experimental and theoretical work within your research studies. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. As a PhD student, you will be trained in scientific work through the publication in scientific journals and at national and international conferences. As a doctoral student you will take compulsory and elective doctoral courses, plan and execute your research project more and more independently during your studies. In addition, you will have the opportunity to try the teacher role.
In this PhD position, you will engage in cutting-edge experimental research involving advanced characterization techniques such as transmission electron microscopy, atom probe tomography, and X-ray diffraction. Your work will focus on deciphering the fundamental mechanisms that govern the microstructure-property relationships in a new class of eco-designed steels. You will play a key role in uncovering how composition, phase transformations, and processing routes, particularly austempering, influence the steel's performance. The project requires a solid understanding of: (i) Crystallography (ii) Phase transformations in steels (iii) Diffusion and thermodynamics.
We are looking for a dedicated, curious, and driven candidate with a passion for complex experimental work and advanced materials characterization. The ideal candidate will contribute to generating fundamental insights with real industrial impact in the development of sustainable high-performance steels.
Qualifications
A successful candidate has a theoretical depth in materials science and physics of metals and an experimental interest. Knowledge in thermodynamics, phase transformations and crystallography are important for this research project. Appropriate background for the position is a Master's degree with a focus on Materials Engineering, or equivalent. Experience in advanced microstructural characterization of metals is considered as a merit.
We seek motivated and enthusiastic candidate capable of conducting leading-edge research, working independently, and collaborating effectively within a team. Excellent communication skills and very good skills in both spoken and written English are essential.
During evaluation, special emphasis is placed on:
• Knowledge and experience relevant to the current research project
• Quality of Master thesis
• Communication and collaboration skills
• Personal characteristics relevant to research work
For further information about specific doctoral education, see: the study plans for doctoral education within the technical field
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20% of full-time. The place of employment is Luleå, Sweden. The intended starting date is September 1, 2025.
For further information about the position, please contact:
Marta-Lena Antti, Professor, +46 920 49 2093, marta-lena.antti@ltu.se
Ilana Timokhina, Associate Professor, +46 920 49 2234, ilana.timokhina@ltu.se
Richard Larker, Professor, +46 90 786 56 67, richard.larker@ltu.se
Kumar Babu Surreddi, Associate Professor, +46 920 49 3451, kumar.babu.surreddi@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer +46 920 49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg + 46 920 49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: May 28, 2025
Reference number: 1888-2025 Ersättning
salary according to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Jobbnummer
9312905