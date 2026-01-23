PhD position AI-Driven Circular Material Recovery for Energy Applications
2026-01-23
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden is Sweden's national research institute and innovation partner. We work closely with industry, academia, and society to strengthen Swedish competitiveness and support the transition towards a sustainable, resilient, and circular economy. At RISE, research meets real-world application, with a strong focus on materials, energy, digitalisation, and industrial transformation - including advanced composites, recycling technologies, and circular material systems.
About Us Composite Technology at RISE is a leading research group in fibre-reinforced composites, polymer systems, and circular material solutions. We work across the full value chain, from material development and processing to testing, recycling, and industrial implementation. You will have access to state-of-the-art laboratories, pilot-scale recycling facilities, and advanced characterisation infrastructure, supported by strong industrial collaborations in the energy, mobility, and manufacturing sectors.
We offer a modern research environment where academic excellence meets industrial application, an inclusive work culture with a strong commitment to work-life balance, diversity, and gender equality, and excellent opportunities for long-term career development in both academia and industry.
Opportunity RISE is a participant in the REEDEAM Industrial Graduate School (IGS), in close collaboration with academia and leading Swedish industrial partners, where projects combine academic excellence with practical applications in industry.
REEDEAM IGS is a cross-disciplinary collaboration between Mälardalen University, Örebro University, and Luleå Technical University, with competence development for the industry's climate transition as its mission. REEDEAM IGS aims to strengthen research education and the academic environment to generate long-term industrial value and industrial research competence. It is pursued within the three key thematic areas of (a) CO2-free Metallurgy and Resilient Energy Systems. (b) AI and Automation in the Green Transition, and (c) Effective and Efficient Circular Industry.
Role Description The current position focuses on the use of AI-driven predictive modelling to enhance the recovery, classification, and reuse of composite constituents-such as fibres, graphite, and polymers-for high-value energy applications. The successful candidate is expected to:
Carry out own research in line with the aforementioned research area,
Collaborate with researchers and engineers from RISE, Mälardalen University, and industry to understand and deliver on the objectives of the project,
Disseminate research findings through publications, conferences, and public engagement.
You will be enrolled in the doctoral program at Mälardalen University, and your primary workplace will be located in Öjebyn, just outside Piteå. Some parts of the program require you to travel to participate in advanced courses, conferences, and seminars. We also follow a hybrid work model that allows you to split your working time between the office and your home workspace.
Your Profile We are looking for a candidate with an interdisciplinary mindset. You should have:
A strong background in mechanics and/or composite materials.
Demonstrable interest or experience in AI/ML. (You do not need to be a computer scientist, but you must be eager to learn and code.)
Experience with programming (Python, C++). Familiarity with libraries like PyTorch, TensorFlow, or Scikit-learn is a merit.
Proficiency in written and spoken English.
A creative, analytical mind and the ability to work independently as well as part of a team.
Terms and Conditions In order to be admitted for PhD studies at the third-cycle level at Mälardalen University, the applicant is required to have completed a second-cycle level degree or at least 240 credits of courses in higher education, of which at least 60 credits are at the second-cycle level, or have an equivalent education from another educational system, or equivalent qualifications. Specific entry requirements to be admitted to Energy and Environmental Engineering are met if a person has a degree (or equivalent studies) at an advanced level in an engineering or natural sciences area/subject sufficiently relevant to the third-cycle education project in question. More information is available in the MDU Admission Regulations.
How to apply To apply for this position, submit your application, including the following documents, no later than February 27th, 2026.
Your statement of interest (max 1 page) explaining your motivation and why you are interested in cross-disciplinary research, combining different sciences and technologies.
Curriculum Vitae (CV) including a list of publications (if any).
Copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates to prove the achievement of bachelor and Master degree.
Contact information for two academic references.
Welcome with your application! If you are curious to learn more about this position, feel free to contact Unit Manager David Mattsson +46 10 228 49 43, Tommy Öman, tommy.oman@ri.se
, or Mehrzad Lavassani, mehrzad.lavassani@ri.se
.
