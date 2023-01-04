Pharmaceutical Material Scientist to AstraZeneca Gothenburg
2023-01-04
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We now have the opportunity for one consultant to join our team in the role as a Materials Scientist within the Oral Product Development team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. The assignment is to the end of Dec 2023 on a temporary basis.
We are looking for a scientist in Material Science who can provide input in the area of materials characterization during the development of drug products, and can work together with us determining physical properties on materials that we use during the development of, or finalised drug products.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
The work includes characterization, documentation, and attending and presenting project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Minimum requirements
• BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or chemical engineering, but also other disciplines with relevant skills.
• Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary
• Laboratory experience including working with computerized systems. If you have experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage.
Personal skills
• Well organized
• Analytical
• Flexible
• Accurate
• Good team working skills
• Ability to operate independently.
• Good communication skills
• Ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Extent: Full time
• Location: Mölndal
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and our client wishes that all quiestions regarding the role is handled by Academic Wotk.
We work with an ongoing selection and the advert might be closed before the role is filled if we have moved forward to the selection and interview phase.
View more about AstraZeneca as a company here
