Performance Media Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-22
Company Description
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed. We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong. We also believe that you can't change the world without great people on your side. So, we offer all our employees generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career. Bring your whole personality to work, stay as long as you want, and grow more than you ever thought was possible. Be yourself & more at H&M.
Sales is a global function within the H&M brand with the mission of growing and engaging our customer base, as well as growing and developing our sales channels. By holding the responsibility for our regions and bringing together expertise from both business and digital & tech perspectives, Sales plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan - to elevate H&M through product, experience, and brand providing aspirational fashion at an unbeatable price.
Job Description
We are now looking for a Performance Media Manager to join our Costumer Activation Unit. The mission of Customer Activation Unit is to create a strategic plan that brings our brand direction to life through different touch points. Through data and customer insights, the unit will design a plan that will ensure a holistic customer experience from communication with our customer to our membership program. As the Performance Media Manager, you have the overall responsibility for the unit's performance strategy as well as setting a clear process when it comes to way of working cross collaboratively. You also have the overall responsibility of reaching the units set results.
As the Performance Media Manager, you will lead a team of highly motivated team members. You are a collaborative leader and have excellent communication skills as you will be collaborating with various teams globally in our markets as well as marketing, sales, product, and analytics, to ensure alignment and shared goals. Strong communication skills are also key as you will be presenting strategies, reporting performance, and providing insights to stakeholders at different levels within the organization. We also see that you have an entrepreneurial mindset as the role involves taking risks, being proactive, and seeking out new opportunities by experimenting, and continuously seeking new ways to innovate and optimize campaigns. We also see that you have great experience when it comes to:
• Performance marketing strategies and tactics including digital advertising channels such as search engine marketing (SEM), display advertising, social media advertising, affiliate marketing, and programmatic advertising. You are also highly skilled in campaign optimization, audience targeting, conversion tracking, and analytics to drive efficient customer acquisition.
• Data driven decision making and strong analytical mindset. You are proficient in utilizing analytical tools and interpreting data to assess the performance of marketing campaigns. You are used to measuring key performance indicators (KPIs), conduct A/B testing, analyze customer insights, and optimize campaigns based on the results.
• Strategic thinking skills to develop effective marketing strategies and plans. You have a comprehensive understanding of the target market, competitive landscape, and industry trends. By aligning marketing initiatives with overall business objectives, you can develop innovative approaches to drive new customer acquisition on a global scale.
Qualifications
• Proven leadership experience with direct reports or as team lead
• 8+ years or more of relevant experience in digital marketing, with a focus on performance marketing and customer acquisition
• 5 + years experience and proven track record from campaign optimization, audience targeting, conversion tracking and analytics to drive efficient customer acquisition.
• 5 + years hands on digital specialist experience
• Proven ability to drive cross team and cross functional collaboration and delivering towards shared goals
Additional Information
This is a full-time assignment starting as soon as possible, based in Stockholm and you will report to Kristoffer Ullenius, Media Operations Manager.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply by sending your CV (no need for cover letter latest by 8th of October. Interviews will be held continuously. If you have any questions about the process or role, please contact Responsible Recruiter Leyla Jamei (Leyla.jamei@hm.com
).
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8133397