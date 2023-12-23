Performance marketing specialist
Easypark AB / Speditörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla speditörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Easypark AB i Stockholm
Do you want to join a team and company that's on an exciting growth journey? Are you humble and ambitious with an everything-is-possible attitude? If you are experienced in performance marketing - then this is the opportunity for you!
About the role
As our Performance marketing specialist you will be responsible for managing the digital activities across our performance marketing channels i.e. Google ads & Apple search ads (ASA)
You will be part of the digital marketing team that works continuously with the end customer in close co-operation with relevant stakeholders in cross functional teams.
You'll report to the Global Digital marketing manager.
You will make an impact through:
Staying up to date with new trends within performance marketing and independently learn new tools, tactics and best practices.
You have a can-do attitude and a positive mindset and are happy to collaborate closely with external partners as well as internal stakeholders.
• Maximize the paid traffic by day to day analytics and testing
• Overall responsible for the UAC, ASA and paid digital campaigns
• Working hands on with the campaigns and operational in marketing projects
• Collaborate with the Global Digital marketing manager working on strategy with detail insights and learnings
• As a part of cross functional team, develop, plan and execute digital campaigns
• Secure the right priorities for changes that effects paid acquisition
• Gather and define requirements and propose solutions to best support the business need and KPI:s
• Stay up to date with new trends within performance marketing and independently learn new tools, tactics and best practice.
• Start off by owning Google and ASA as your marketing channels but be prepared to dive into more opportunities when you're ready.
We believe you have:
• +2 years digital marketing experience in a multi digital channel environment
• Profound experience from Google and Apple advertising
• Experience in taking advantage of various tools in your work, such as tracking & attribution tools (e.g. Branch /Appsflyer/Adjust) or optimization tools (e.g. Skai)
• You're analytical and used to working with data and use insights and conclusion to optimize and iterate every next step
• Comfortable 'rolling up sleeves' and operating in a very hands-on manner, understanding that the team is on a growth journey, while at the same time executing our digital marketing campaigns
This role will ideally be based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden, but we are open to candidate across Mainland Europe.
Life at EasyPark
We are a values-driven company with an international culture and a global presence. By providing an environment with space to grow and room for autonomy, we believe in encouraging and supporting our team members to take initiatives and act outside of their comfort zone. To have an open mind and embracing change is a part of our DNA. At EasyPark we are dedicated to maintaining an open culture where the voice of each person is heard, and we play as one team across the globe. Diversity is something we celebrate and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for everyone.
Some of the perks of joining the EasyPark team
Flexible ways of working: combine working from home with working from the office, whatever is agreed on within your team.
Digital global onboarding: a week to indulge in learning & connecting with fellow new starters across the globe.
Proactive health support: your wellbeing is important to us, why we offer proactive medical support, all depending on your need.
Work for an award winning company: for three years in a row (2019, -20, -21) EasyPark was awarded Sweden's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte
Pension, insurances & health reimbursement: we offer pension via Söderberg & Partners, and encourage everyone an active & healthy lifestyle, by putting your reimbursement to use for physical activities. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Easypark AB
(org.nr 556626-7893), https://easyparkgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
EasyPark Group Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Easypark AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8353200