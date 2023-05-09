Performance Marketing Manager - Stockholm, Sweden
We are looking for an experienced marketer to help us market our marketing data hub to marketers. So basically meaning marketing to someone like yourself. Sounds straightforward and exciting, right? Performance marketing is the backbone of our growth and now we are looking for additional passionate performance marketers to help us create a new future-proof team and way of working.
Performance Marketing is changing: long gone are the days when the best-performing teams were the ones excelling in-platform optimization. We believe we are entering a new era where the work of Performance teams will take a more holistic and strategic role, and focus more on guiding the algorithms with data and investing in brilliant creatives. If you want to take part in forming a new way of thinking and working for Performance marketing teams, this is for you.
What you will do
As a performance marketer at Funnel, you will help us build up a new way of working to create and capture demand to further fuel our growth efficiently.
We are looking for someone who is not only great with platform management and optimization but also sees the big picture and can help us create a balanced channel mix that aligns with our company objectives. So in this role, you will be owning the platform strategy together with the team, and work really closely with both the creative part as well as the data and integrations part of the team. You'll be the pilot responsible for creating a flight plan, lifting off, monitoring the flight, and landing it - even if the plane flies by itself. The pilot needs to be in the cabin ready to take over in case of unexpected turbulence or system failures. This is you.
In addition to that, you will help us to stay ahead of the curve by experimenting with new channels, features, etc. whatever we think might help us to further improve our performance and channel mix. Experiment, iterate, and learn.
On top of that, being part of the performance team you will help us come up with tactics to achieve company goals, deep dive into performance data to come up with insights, brainstorm new ads and creatives, and collaborate with other teams at Funnel. Finally, you'll work closely with our product and development teams as a Subject Matter Expert to help them build a product that both you and other marketers around the world love.
The team
We are a small, but crucial part of the company, and our performance has a direct impact on the overall performance of the company.
We work closely with the wider marketing team, made up of amazing people with a wide variety of backgrounds.
By working closely and having regular learning sessions we get to learn from each other and broaden our overall marketing knowledge. This would be a prime opportunity for you to learn from the experts themselves, as well as to step on the stage and share your expertise with the team and the rest of the organization.
Our values
In the performance team, we have three key values that we take close to heart. If they resonate with you, you could be a great fit for our team:
• Be human. We must assume that everyone in the team is doing their best. When mistakes are made - and they will be made - we must assume they were made with the best intentions. We don't take ourselves too seriously, and neither should you. We value people before KPIs but also take pride in constantly hitting the targets we set for ourselves.
• Explore with data as a compass. In an ever-changing advertising space, we must be agile to stay ahead of the curve. We constantly experiment and learn, since we believe that is the key to success. We consider ourselves data-guided and explore new ideas and ways of working from the data available. To thrive in our team you need to be comfortable working (both analyzing and presenting) with data.
• Grow together. We are in this together. We are humble and take every opportunity we get to learn and upskill. We are passionate about improving ourselves, as well as helping others do the same. That is the only way we succeed as a company in the long-term.
Who you are
You are curious and passionate about performance marketing, and you have proven experience in any of the major advertising platforms such as Google Ads, META Ads, or Linkedin Ads.
You are an analytical thinker with strong math and statistics skills, and feel at home in spreadsheets. You get excited from deep-diving into data to guide our strategy with valuable insights. Experience with R or Python? Great, but definitely not a requirement (we can help you with that).
Creatives is one of the major levers that impacts our performance and hence we are looking for someone creative. You will further help us lift the way we work and experiment with both creatives as well as collaborate with our CRO group to improve the conversion rates of the traffic that we are driving to our website.
You are a humble learner. You know what you don't know, and you're not afraid to call it out. At the same time, you're eager to learn, quick to identify any gaps you have, and passionate about filling these gaps.
Finally, you are a builder with an entrepreneurial mindset and want to help us create a standard for the Future of Performance: ways of working, roles, etc.
What we offer
• Work with some of the brightest minds in the industry. Funnel is a flat organization that invests in personal growth and development
• Be part of a fast-growing company disrupting the market and forming a new category
• Flexible work hours
• Funnel has a friendly multicultural working environment
As a Funneler, your benefits and perks are:
• Private health insurance
• Pension and vacation days
• Wellness allowance of 5000 SEK
• Option program
• Parental leave top-up
• Unlimited business books
• Snacks and a range of drinks
• Centrally located office (Klarabergsgatan/T-centralen) with many social areas like the bar, ping-pong table, gaming room, library, pool table, music room, etc.
Other information
This role is located in Stockholm, and we offer a hybrid-remote work setup. We value increased in-person collaboration, and as such, we work a minimum of three days a week from our offices
