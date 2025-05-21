People Services Payroll Specialist
Mölnlycke Health Care AB / Administratörsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla administratörsjobb i Mölndal
2025-05-21
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mölnlycke Health Care AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Grow your career in an international environment!
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
Mölnlycke is now looking for a People Services Payroll Specialist to join our People Services Team on a temporary contract on six months to start with.
In this position you'll be working within the HQ & Nordics organisation out of our headquarters.
About the job
The People Services team is the first point of contact for all employees and managers in regards to employee administration and compliance . We strive to deliver a great employee experience and moments that matters for everyone. The team supports within the following areas; payroll, comp & ben, mobility, employee administration, data management, on- & offboarding of employees and statutory reporting amongst others.
In this job you will be responsible for ensuring the accurate processing of payroll for Sweden, supporting in areas such as comp & ben, pension, employee cycle management and more. You will also be adhering to internal and external requirements. You will play a vital role in providing timely and relevant information to the Finance and People functions, as well as offering professional and confidential support to the organization.
This is a great possibility to join a great team and to participate in the development of People Service administration in order to establish efficient working processes within the area of Payroll in Sweden!
These are the key accountabilities for this position
As a People Services Payroll Specialist, there is great opportunity and variety in activity day to day.
In this position you will manage Payroll, benefits and employee administration accordingly to policies, labour law and regulations and participate in resolving payroll system needs, e.g. contact with suppliers and partners when necessary.
You will maintain interface/data files in or out from our payroll system and document and update instructions regarding payroll and benefits related processes.
You will administer absences in systems and to authorities according to legislation and policy.
You will provide timely and accurate support to employees in payroll-related matters and respond and resolve assigned cases within defined time frames and quality standards.
You will proactively identify and address gaps in the Knowledge Library within our areas of expertise and maintain employee files in accordance with GDPR regulations.
In this position you will continuously contribute to the development of administrative People Services Processes and support in defined development projects.
What you'll need
You're a team player who enjoys collaborating in a close-knit environment. But you like the security and opportunities of a large organization behind you. If you enjoy stretching yourself in a transformational environment, Mölnlycke could be the next step for you.
To be able to succeed in this role you'll need to be service- and team oriented, process & data driven, to have integrity, customer focus, attention to details.
You need to have knowledge about laws and regulations effecting the payroll process i.e. tax, pension, labour law and collective agreements altogether with IT skills in relevant systems.
You need to have minimum 1-3 years' experience of similar positions, preferably experience of working in systems such as SuccessFactors, ServiceNow and HRM payroll, which is an advantage.
In this role you need to have great skills in communicating both in Swedish and in English, written and spoken.
This role requires that you have post-secondary education within payroll administration.
If you possess the required qualifications and experience and are passionate about contributing to our dynamic team, we encourage you to apply.
What you'll get...
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organized in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters moved there. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916.
For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
If this sounds like you and you feel you have what it takes to succeed in this role, we want to hear from you as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mölnlycke Health Care AB
(org.nr 556547-5489)
Entreprenörsstråket 21 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
9352252