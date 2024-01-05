Payroll and HR Coordinator to Samsung
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Administratörsjobb / Solna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Solna
2024-01-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Payroll and HR Coordinator to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a 5-year contract starting in february 2024 with good possibilities for an extension.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Samsung is one of the largest IT-companies in the world within consumer electronics, a digital leader with operations in many industries and countries. Everything they do is driven by a passion for excellence-and commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. For the past 70 years Samsung has set its sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands to steer the company toward long-term success.
About the role:
Purpose of the role:
This crucial role is to plan and coordinate payroll in all SENA and work with HR support/administrator activities. The Payroll & HR coordinator is to ensure high quality payroll processes as well as effective cooperation with our shared service center (SSC) and our payroll providers across the Nordics.
Job scope and key deliverables:
* Payroll, insurance and pension administration for all Nordic countries
* Upload salaries into internal HR system monthly
* Update HR system Master Data
* Supporting HR department with related reports and statistics
* HR Helpdesk support & Administration
* Support with Employer Branding initiative implementation and Graduate program administration
Role Tasks:
The main task of the Payroll & HR coordinator is to run the monthly payroll processes, deliver payroll data to SSC & Outsourced payroll, and support the HR department with a diverse range of tasks within the HR area.
Why this position?
You will be part of the HR team and work close with SSC to deliver payroll to all Nordic countries. You will be working in different payroll and HR projects such as salary review, promotions, performance and so on during the year in addition to the monthly payroll process.
About you:
Main competences required:
* Supporting and Co-operating
* Analysing and Interpreting
* Adapting and Coping
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
Minimum of 2-5 years of experience in payroll from an international/nordic company. Experience in handling insurances and pensions. General system skilled. Excellent MS Office skills, in particular Excel.
Most relevant previous work experience:
Minimum of 2-5 years of experience in nordic payroll, not only Swedish payroll.
Required language skills:
Fluent in Swedish as well as English
Interested:
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Ivona Batljan 072 070 28 86 Jobbnummer
8371308