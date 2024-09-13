Patent Attorney
To support the creation and maintenance of a strong patent portfolio for the Business Area segment Sandvik Machining Solutions (SMS), we're now looking for a Patent Attorney. We offer you the chance to take on a role where you get to be part of a team consisting of experienced patent professionals and partner up with R&D sites worldwide.
Welcome to join our exciting world!
About your job
SMS has a track record of leading innovation in technology for metal cutting tools, enabling introduction of unique and profitable products to the market. Your main responsibility is to support in building and maintaining a strong IP position in this area. This covers all aspects of IP work, from capturing of inventions, running patent board meetings, freedom to operate investigations, preparation and prosecution of patent applications, to handling of opposition proceedings and disputes. As SMS has a strong M&A agenda, our team provides IP support in relation to M&A activities. You do all of this in close collaboration with the business, other patent professionals in the patent team and legal counsels.
The location for this position is ideally in Sandviken or Västberga, Stockholm. Occasional domestic and international travel occurs.
About you
We're looking for someone with a university degree in a relevant technical field and you're a Patent Attorney registered to practice for a patent office - and preferably a qualified European Patent Attorney. You have solid experience from preparing and prosecuting patent applications in a mechanical technical field. As we operate on the global stage, we require that you have advanced skills in English, both verbally and in writing. Knowledge of Swedish or German is a plus.
Your personality excites us! You have a broad business mindset and a service focused approach. Your confidence in your knowledge and area of expertise, enables you to effectively advise the business and to contribute to the development and implementation of IP strategies. Being analytical and creative, you can look at things from a different perspective to find the best results. On top of this, you're action-oriented and decisive, and have a genuine passion for intellectual property and technology.
About us
Business Area segment Sandvik Machining Solutions (SMS) within the Sandvik Group is the leading supplier in the global cutting tool industry and our brand portfolio holds some of the strongest brands in the market. Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Henrik Tåqvist, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70-201 26 00
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lisbeth Häggström
How to apply
Send your application no later than October 6th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0070678.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2023, sales were approximately 49 billion SEK with about 20,300 employees.
