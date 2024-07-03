Passionate Compliance Engineer Seeking New Challenges
2024-07-03
Are you passionate about compliance and eager to make a difference in the renewable energy sector? X Shore is looking for a skilled Compliance Engineer to join our innovative team.
As a compliance engineer you ensure that the boats meet all relevant regulations and standards related to electrical systems and safety. Your responsibilities typically include:
• Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring the boat meets all local and international regulations for electrical systems, safety, and emissions.
• Certification: Managing the certification process such as CE marking for European markets, and compliance with standards like ISO, IEC, and regional marine regulations.
• Testing and Validation: Conducting or overseeing tests to ensure electrical systems on the boats operate safely and reliably under various conditions.
• Documentation: Creating and maintaining technical documentation that demonstrates compliance with regulations and standards.
• Collaboration: Working closely with design engineers, manufacturers, and regulatory authorities to ensure compliance throughout the boat's development and production phases.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Law or equivalent.
• 2+ years of experience in a technical compliance role.
• Experience with renewable energy products/standards and power electronics.
• Strong understanding of CE marking processes, North American listings, and APAC regulations.
• Documented experience in guiding products through the certification process.
• Ability to navigate/interpret ambiguity in standards.
• Knowledge of EMC/RF, environmental, and grid codes.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience in the automotive or marine industry.
• Experience with high voltage/power.
• Experience with various laboratory equipment and data collection tools.
• Driving license (Category B).
• Proficiency in Swedish, both spoken and written.
What We Offer:
• A dynamic and innovative work environment.
• Having lots of fun while working.
• Opportunities for professional growth and development.
• A chance to contribute to sustainable and cutting-edge marine technology.
About Xshore
The Swedish climate technology and electric boat company X Shore was founded in 2016 in Stockholm. Made in Sweden, X Shore has become the world's leading supplier of electric boats with customers in markets such as North America and Europe. X Shore's boats use no fossil fuels and have minimal impact on marine wildlife. X Shore boats have received numerous design awards and have won European Powerboat of the Year, Best of Boats and Design awards globally.
About Framtiden Ab
Framtiden is a recruitment company working with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make difference by helping people finding the right job and the right colleague. We are specialized in recruiting the right talents to the right company. Framtiden is located in 7 cities in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position you will be employed by Framtiden and work as a consultant at Xshore for about 7 month with the possibility to be directly hired by them.
Terms
• Start date: As soon as possible
• City: Stockholm/Nyköping
• Work hours: Full-time, office hours, on site
