Partner Manager (B2B Sales) Finland
Nettbureau As Filial Sverige / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
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We're looking for a Partner Manager (B2B Sales) to help us grow in the Finnish market! If you're a native Finnish speaker with a passion for sales and the drive to build strong partnerships, keep reading!
About Nettbureau
Nettbureau is a Norwegian scale-up that helps consumers across Europe make better decisions through comparison and tender services like eiendomsmegler.no, flytta.se, luz.es, and fotovoltaico.it. Today, we operate 100+ services across 14 countries.
We combine strong growth with profitability and were recently named one of the Financial Times' Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025. In Norway, we've been named a "Gaselle" company for ten consecutive years, earning us a spot in the Hall of Fame.
We're a team of 95+ people, with around 20 based in Stockholm and 50 in Oslo. You'll join a small Finnish team while also being part of a larger, international content team working across multiple markets.
We value a friendly and flexible work environment, with opportunities to connect through both social activities and professional development.
Learn more about us at Nettbureau.com and check out our employee handbook.
About the Finnish team
We're preparing to launch in Finland, starting in the renewable energy space, and are building a small, entrepreneurial team.
Initially, the team will consist of three people: a Content Specialist, a Partner Manager (this role), and a Country Manager.
You will work in a fast-moving environment where new services and verticals are continuously launched, giving you strong exposure and the opportunity to shape how we approach the Finnish market from an early stage.
About the role
As our new Partner Manager (B2B Sales), you will play a key role in launching and growing our Finnish market by acquiring new B2B customers and building long-term commercial partnerships.
While we generate a steady flow of high-quality inbound leads through our services, this is primarily a new business role. Your success will depend on consistently driving outbound prospecting, building your own pipeline, and actively creating new sales opportunities.
Our offering gives potential clients access to warm, relevant, GDPR-compliant leads with no upfront commitment. This creates a strong foundation for meaningful sales conversations and long-term client relationships.
You will work with a wide range of clients, from small local businesses to large multinational companies, across multiple industries and product verticals. This variety means high pace, constant learning, and significant ownership of your results.
Key responsibilities
Own the full B2B sales cycle from prospecting to closing new business
Build and grow a strong pipeline through active outbound prospecting and lead generation
Deliver online presentations and product demos to prospective clients
Identify client needs and tailor solutions to match their business goals
Develop and maintain long-term client relationships to ensure retention and growth
Track and manage all sales activity in the CRM system
Collaborate with internal teams to improve sales processes and conversion rates
Contribute to the launch and scaling of new services in the Finnish market
What we're looking for
We're looking for a driven and proactive sales professional who enjoys building pipeline, winning new business, and taking ownership of their results.
You should be comfortable working in a high-activity environment where consistent prospecting and outreach are key to success.
You should have:
Native-level proficiency in Finnish, with strong communication and negotiation skills
A proven track record in B2B sales, particularly in new business acquisition
Experience working in a high-activity sales environment with clear targets
Confidence in selling via phone, video calls, and email (this role is primarily remote)
Strong ability to identify client needs and translate them into relevant solutions
A disciplined and structured approach to managing your pipeline and sales process
Experience using CRM systems to track performance and prioritise effectively
A good working level of English for internal communication
Curiosity, adaptability, and motivation to continuously improve
Extra points if you have:
Experience selling into the Finnish market or an existing local network
Experience with performance-based or lead generation products
Familiarity with CRM tools, sales automation, or AI tools to improve efficiency
What we offer
SEK 5,000/year for professional development and SEK 5,000/year for wellness (friskvård)
Flexible working hours at our Södermalm office in Stockholm
Choice of Mac or PC + phone and internet coverage
Regular workshops with partners like Google, Meta, and Microsoft
A supportive and social work environment with ambitious colleagues
Social events throughout the year, including after-works, team activities, and an annual company trip
Excited about this role?
We'd love to hear from you. Please apply via our career portal with your CV and cover letter.
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.
Application deadline: 10.05.2026
Employment type: Full-time
Work location: Stockholm, Sweden (Hybrid)
Start date: As soon as possible Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nettbureau As Filial Sverige
(org.nr 516411-5551), https://nettbureau.com/
Högbergsgatan 59 B (visa karta
)
118 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9875256