Partner Executive to Web Manuals
2024-03-15
Hey there! Welcome to Web Manuals, where we're revolutionizing the aviation industry through cutting-edge SaaS solutions.
Our voyage entails a constant climb, with both our clientele and our product residing in the clouds. However, we refuse to be constrained by conventional limits. As a bootstrapped entity, we chart our own path, aiming not just for the sky but beyond the stars.
Web Manuals is truly a place where you can grow, both professionally and personally, and where you can explore the world and try your wings in an innovative environment. We offer an international setting with offices in Malmö (HQ), San Diego, New York, and Singapore. We are now looking for a Partner Executive to join our team in Malmö!
As a Partner Executive at Web Manuals, you'll play a pivotal role in cultivating and maintaining relationships with strategic partners within the aviation industry. You will be part of the Web Manuals Partner & Account Team and your primary focus will be to drive business growth through effective collaboration with partners, identifying opportunities for synergies, and ensuring mutual success in delivering innovative solutions to our customers. This role demands a blend of strategic thinking, relationship management, and business development skills to foster strong partnerships and to achieve shared objectives.
Responsibilities:
Build and nurture strong relationships with key stakeholders at partner organizations
Act as the primary point of contact for partners, addressing their inquiries, providing support, and ensuring their satisfaction with our collaboration
Work closely with internal teams, including sales, marketing, product development, and customer success, to align partner initiatives with company goals
Facilitate collaboration between cross-functional teams to ensure effective execution of joint projects and initiatives
Identify opportunities for expanding partnerships and driving revenue growth through upselling, cross-selling, and co-marketing activities
Collaborate with the sales team to develop joint sales strategies, create compelling value propositions, and negotiate partnership agreements
Stay informed about industry trends, competitive landscape, and emerging technologies within the aviation sector
Conduct market research and analysis to identify new partnership opportunities and areas for innovation
Regularly track and analyze partnership performance, providing insights and recommendations for optimization and improvement through KPI's
Serve as a brand ambassador for our company within the aviation industry, representing our values, vision, and capabilities to external partners and stakeholders
Participate in industry events, conferences, and networking activities to promote our company's presence and foster new partnership opportunities
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Aviation Management, or related field
Proven experience in partnership management, business development, or sales within the aviation industry, preferably in a SaaS or technology-driven environment
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills in English, with the ability to build trust and credibility with diverse stakeholders at all levels
Strategic thinker with the ability to analyze complex business challenges, develop creative solutions, and drive results
Willingness to travel as needed to meet with partners, attend industry events, and support business development activities
Meriting:
MBA or relevant advanced degree
Strong understanding of aviation industry dynamics, including regulatory requirements, market trends, and customer needs
Demonstrated track record of successfully managing partnerships and driving revenue growth through collaborative initiatives
Other information:
Start date: Flexible
Work extent: Full-time
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-29
