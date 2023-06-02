Partner Business Development Manager - Solution Partners
Funnel AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Funnel AB i Stockholm
Are you looking to be part of an exciting journey and play a crucial role in the growth of Funnel's partner program? In this role, you will be a part of building a global partner network that will continue to expand in size and importance. You will make a significant impact on Funnel's future together with a great team!
What you will do
As a Partner Business Development Manager, you will be joining the Solution Partnerships team. The Solution Partner Program is a strategic initiative for Funnel, with the purpose to create a sales revenue stream and provide scale for our services and success motions. As a member of the team, you will have a fantastic opportunity to help shape the program with a lot of opportunities ahead. You will manage the entire acquisition process from outbound to signing the partner and work closely with Sales, Marketing, and the whole Partnership team. Funnel has a quickly growing customer base of 1900+ customers and 130+ partners around the world. In this role, you will mainly be working with partners in the UK, Benelux, and DACH.
Your main responsibility will be to:
Conduct outbound sales activities, including cold calling, emailing, and social selling.
Identify and prospect potential partners, building a robust pipeline of qualified leads.
Develop and manage a small portfolio of partners, fostering strong relationships and ensuring their ongoing engagement.
Provide valuable insights and nurturing activities to optimize our partner engagement strategies.
Facilitate smooth handovers of partners to the Partner Account Managers.
Coordinate the entire acquisition lifecycle from outbound to signing the partner.
Collaborate closely with Revenue Development to qualify all inbound potential partners.
Who you are
You thrive in a fast-paced and collaborative environment and possess a strong desire to excel in outbound sales activities! Furthermore, we are looking for these attributes:
You are a self-starter and are not afraid of picking up the phone. You work hard to reach your goals, complete tasks, and get started easily.
You have a "we before me" mentality and encourage teamwork. You listen to other people's perspectives and are open to receiving and giving feedback.
You work according to a clear process and organize and plan your work well.
You are able to deal with changes and a fast-paced environment.
Skills & Experiences:
Around 2-5 years of experience working with outbound sales, hence working proactively with prospecting and booking meetings.
Fluency in English (verbal and written).
Knowledge of Swedish or other languages is a plus.
Experience working specifically with partner sales is a plus.
Experience working with prospects across Europe is a plus.
Who we are
Funnel is a fast-growing tech company within digital marketing, working to help marketers understand how their marketing initiatives relate to their business results. Funnel is a Software as a Service (SaaS) product that helps you to get the very most from your data. Our customers range from big e-commerce companies to advertising agencies and consumer brands. Since the product launch in 2015, we have set up offices in Stockholm, Boston, Dublin, and Australia and grown to service thousands of marketers all over the world, with the US as the largest market.
Your benefits and perks
Other information
This role is located in Stockholm, and we offer a hybrid-remote work setup. We value increased in-person collaboration, and as such, we work a minimum of three days a week from our offices. Unfortunately, we are not able to support relocation at the moment and therefore we will take into consideration only applicants that:
Hold Swedish citizenship
Hold EU/EEA citizenship
Have a valid work permit for working in Sweden Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Funnel AB
(org.nr 559062-1263) Arbetsplats
Funnel Jobbnummer
7849031