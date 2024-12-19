Part-time English Tutor, Stockholm
2024-12-19
Work part-time with engaging and varied assignments within language teaching and join our fantastic team of English language tutors.
Upgrades is currently looking for a motivating and structured tutor with full professional proficiency in the English language. The teaching is on-site in the Stockholm metropolitan area.
Besides having a love for the English language, you also have a great ability to motivate and inspire others.
You have at least 3 years documented experience in teaching English for adults.
You are independent and can adapt the content of your teaching to the participant's level, purpose and learning technique. It is an advantage if you have training or further experience in pedagogy or language teaching.
As a language coach at Upgrades you are given the opportunity to create your own inspirational lessons while still having time for studies/other work. We regularly hold skills-developing workshops/lectures covering relevant teaching topics. As a language coach, you become a part of our team and you will have the opportunity to develop your knowledge and gather valuable professional experience.
About the assignment:
As a language coach at Upgrades you plan and tailor the teaching to the customer's needs and preferences. The work is assignment-based and the nature of the assignments varies depending on the level, number of participants, requests for day, time and place. Each session is 90 minutes. We are looking for coaches who can teach in the city center and the greater Stockholm area.
You will also need to have:
full professional proficiency in English
knowledge of English used within business context
a minimun of 3 years experience of teaching English for adults experience of teaching online
The hourly pay is individual and based on qualifications and experience. Please note that we are recruiting on a regular basis and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the application. Så ansöker du
