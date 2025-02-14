Paid summer research internship, Molecular biologist
2025-02-14
Form of employment: 8-12 week internship in June-Aug.
Starting date: Flexible; 2nd of June preferred.
Location: GoCo Health Innovation City, Mölndal.
We are looking for a talented summer intern to join our Biochemistry & In Vitro biology department team and contribute to the exciting growth of our biotech company.
If you are a driven student with significant experience in the field, then Pretzel Therapeutics might be for you.
Role overview: In this role, the intern will be involved in in vitro assays and various molecular biology tasks, supporting our efforts for drug discovery around mitochondrial targets, as well as performing associated laboratory duties.
To excel in this position, the ideal candidate should have hands-on experience in a laboratory environment and a keen enthusiasm for acquiring new knowledge. Previous experience in working with in vitro assays is advantageous. Collaboration will be a key aspect of this role, as the intern will work with a team of scientists located in both the USA and Sweden, underscoring the importance of effective communication and teamwork.
Responsibilities: As part of this laboratory-based role, you will be actively engaged in multiple ongoing projects, assuming responsibility for conducting routine biochemistry- and downstream processes of cell assay screening, laboratory organization and assisting the core science team. This internship presents an opportunity to contribute to experiments aimed at identifying new drug targets.
Biochemistry tasks: The intern will play a pivotal role in small molecule screening efforts. Main tasks will include enzymatic assays at high and low throughput, preparation and quality check of recombinant protein and other assay components/reagents as well as communicating & collaborating with relevant CROs.
Molecular biology tasks: The intern will contribute to a wide range of molecular biology tasks, including DNA and RNA isolation, PCR amplification, and other molecular techniques as required to support ongoing projects.
Documentation and Reporting: Maintaining records of experimental procedures and outcomes in electronic notebook will be a key responsibility. Additionally, the intern will contribute to the preparation of reports and presentations summarizing experimental findings.
Qualifications:
Prior laboratory experience is essential, preferably in a biochemistry/molecular biology laboratory setting.
Currently enrolled as a master's student or have completed your bachelor's degree in disciplines such as molecular biology, biochemistry, biomedical analysis, or biotechnology engineering.
Proficiency in English communication (both verbal and written) is necessary, as the role involves working in a multicultural environment within a global company.
What can Pretzel Therapeutics offer?
This paid internship is a great opportunity to learn and acquire new laboratory techniques and develop both your professional and personal skills. By getting a glimpse into drug discovery and the biotech industry, you'll gain valuable experience for opportunities in your future career. As part of our team, you will both collaborate with talented scientists and become responsible for important tasks to support our ongoing projects.
Our growing team is committed to build the world's leading platform to develop therapeutics harnessing the intricacies of mitochondrial biology. Pretzel's culture fosters a work environment built on respect, integrity, quality, and, of course, fun! We also work in close cooperation with collaborators and service providers in countries all over the world.
The last day of application is 31st of March, but the position can be filled before the application deadline, which is why we ask you to apply as soon as possible.
You are welcome to submit your application by sending your CV and cover letter to careers@pretzeltx.com
Questions about the position can be sent to Cindy Phan: cphan@pretzeltx.com
The Human Resources department oversees all recruitment and employment activities for Pretzel. Please note that unsolicited resumes sent to Pretzel, by recruiters and/or recruiting agencies, do not establish any form of relationship between the recruiter/recruiting agency and Pretzel. Submission of unsolicited resumes also does not impose any obligation on Pretzel to pay fees should we choose to hire from those resumes.
We kindly request that external recruiters/agencies not contact or directly present candidates to our hiring manager or employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
E-post: careers@pretzeltx.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pretzel Therapeutics Sweden AB
(org.nr 559320-4992)
Entreprenörsstråket 10 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
9165916