Paid Summer Research Internship, Cell biologist

If you are a driven student with hands-on experience in molecular cell biology, then Pretzel Therapeutics might be for you.
Role overview: We are actively seeking a motivated and passionate student to join our team for a summer internship focused on cellular and molecular biology. The main role of the intern will be to assist in cell culture experiments and various molecular biology tasks to support the team during periods of reduced activity due to holiday schedules.
To excel in this position, the ideal candidate should have hands-on experience in cell culture and a keen enthusiasm for acquiring new knowledge. Collaboration will be a key aspect of this role, as the intern will work with a team of scientists located in both the USA and Sweden, underscoring the importance of effective communication and teamwork.
Responsibilities: As part of this laboratory-based role, you will be actively engaged in multiple ongoing projects, assuming responsibility for conducting experiments involving various cell types. This internship presents an opportunity to contribute to experiments aimed at identifying new drug targets.
Cell Culture: The intern will play an important role in the cultivation and maintenance of diverse cell lines under sterile conditions. This entails routine tasks such as cell passaging, cell seeding for experiments, and monitoring cell growth and viability.
Molecular Biology Tasks: The intern will contribute to a range of molecular biology tasks, including DNA and RNA isolation, PCR amplification, Western Blot, and other molecular techniques as required to support ongoing projects.
Documentation and Reporting: Maintaining records of experimental procedures and outcomes in electronic notebook will be a key responsibility. Additionally, the intern will contribute to the preparation of reports and presentations summarizing experimental findings.
Qualifications:
Prior laboratory experience and independence in working in a laboratory setting are essential. Cell culture skills are highly merited.
You are currently enrolled as a master's student or have completed your bachelor's degree in disciplines such as cell biology, molecular biology, biotechnology engineering or biomedical analysis.
Proficiency in English communication (both verbal and written) is necessary, as the role involves working in a multicultural environment within a global company.
What can Pretzel Therapeutics offer?
This paid internship is a great opportunity to learn and acquire new laboratory techniques and develop both your professional and personal skills. By getting a glimpse into drug discovery and the biotech industry, you'll gain valuable experience for opportunities in your future career. As part of our team, you will both collaborate with talented scientists and become responsible for important tasks to support our ongoing projects.
Our growing team is committed to building the world's leading platform to develop therapeutics harnessing the intricacies of mitochondrial biology. Pretzel's culture fosters a work environment built on respect, integrity, quality, and, of course, fun! We also work in close cooperation with collaborators and service providers in countries all over the world.
The last day of application is the 31st of March, but the position can be filled before the application deadline, which is why we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You are welcome to submit your application by sending your CV and cover letter to careers@pretzeltx.com
.
Questions about the position can be sent to Marta Potapo and Sofie Ekström: mpotapo@pretzeltx.com
; sekstrom@pretzeltx.com
