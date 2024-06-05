Outbound Communication Operations Lead
Outbound Communication Operations Lead
Bring your ideas to life in homes around the world.
At Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and perspectives so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
At Electrolux, we're dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences through our outbound communication channels. Our team is at the forefront of crafting compelling content and strategies that resonate with our audience, driving engagement, and contributing to our overall business objectives.
As the Outbound Communication Operations Lead, you'll lead our efforts in not only executing and delivering impactful campaigns, but also in evaluating their success and continuously optimizing our strategies. Your role will be pivotal in establishing a strategic, operational model that balances in-house and agency capabilities, embracing traditional and always-on campaigns. You will drive the idea-to-production-to-publication process, ensuring a seamless flow and effective delivery of all initiatives. By building a rich portfolio of data-driven campaigns and personalizing activities, you will help us achieve a predictable and significant contribution towards our revenue-driven objectives.
What you'll do:
As the Outbound Communication Operations Lead, your leadership will guide the seamless execution and strategic direction of our outbound marketing operations. You will implement best practices in campaign delivery, communication orchestration, and optimization to enhance our outreach efforts. With a strategic and analytical mindset, you will oversee post-campaign evaluations, data activation strategies, and the operational model to ensure alignment with our business objectives. Your ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders and manage cross-functional teams will be key to our success.
Key responsibilities:
• Campaign Execution & Delivery: Lead the orchestration and delivery of outbound marketing campaigns, including scheduling, localization, and approval workflows. Develop strategies to optimize delivery and ensure content resonates with diverse audiences.
• Email Building, Including Localization and Content Tagging: Oversee email content creation, ensuring alignment with brand standards and resonance with the target audience. Manage the localization of email content and oversee the approval workflow for timely and accurate campaign deployment.
• Testing & Optimization: Design and execute comprehensive testing plans to optimize email performance. Maintain high standards of quality across all campaigns and manage sender reputation to ensure high engagement rates.
• Post-Campaign Evaluation: Conduct thorough evaluations to measure the success of email campaigns. Establish a measurement framework for continuous optimization of campaigns and personalization activities.
• Data Activation & Strategy: Establish strategic models to balance in-house and agency capabilities. Own the campaign calendar and ensure the successful delivery of all initiatives. Build and optimize a portfolio of always-on campaigns to meet revenue objectives.
Qualifications:
• Proven experience in outbound marketing or related field, focusing on email marketing and campaign management
• Strong analytical skills and proficiency in data analysis tools
• Excellent leadership qualities and the ability to manage cross-functional teams
• Knowledge of email marketing best practices, deliverability, and content optimization
• Creative problem-solving abilities and a consumer-centric approach
Where you'll be:
You will be based at our Global headquarters on Kungsholmen in Stockholm, Sweden
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family and health friendly benefits
• Generous vacation
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
