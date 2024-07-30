Order Engineer
Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
We are looking for an Order Engineer to support our Project execution teams in successful delivery of projects all over the world. In this role you will work closely with factories, Project Managers, Quality department, Supply Chain and other relevant functions. This is an excellent opportunity for someone starting their Engineering career or a person with proven work experience in this space. The position is based in Lund, Sweden, and reports to the Team Manager, Back Office Project Order GPHE.
As Order Engineer, you will work in an international environment, playing a crucial role in securing the best experience for all customers. You will be part of project teams' operating mainly from Lund but also supporting our global situated factories and will work with experienced people communicating directly with central functions.
Once the ordered is approved for Procurement, you will participate by creating customer needed documents, using data from our ERP (currently Jeeves, migrating to Microsoft Dynamics D365) working across teams such as the quality department, coordinating with design department to ensure correct parts are ordered, and ensuring right time schedule.
You will have
* A keen interest on how to work with projects maintain good organization and documentation
* Comfort level to interact with external customers to secure exchange of documentation including accessing customer portals
* Ability to learn our document handling systems to secure high quality of project execution
* Strong collaboration skills used to partner with Project Managers in creating and updating documents for our ongoing projects
* Strong communication skills and ability to provide progress reports on project status
Who you are
As a person you are curious, organized, logical, service minded and customer focused, with a genuine interest in engineering. You are a good communicator who knows how to work across different functions and building network required to complete work tasks. You are structured, however adaptable to change. Furthermore, you are flexible to keep right balance working independently and being part of the team.
What you know
* You have a bachelor's degree in Engineering or similar
* Or relevant work experience
* Swedish language skills and fluent in written and verbal English
* Accustomed to working with many projects and activities at the same time
* Experienced user of Microsoft O365 and complex structures in Excel such as Charts and ability to create documents
* Experience from working in ERP systems is beneficial
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
For further information please contact:
Daniel Liljegren, Team Manager, Project Order,
Divya Sharma , Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög , Akademikerföreningen +46 730 696 143
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen +46 709 366 985
Johnny Hultén, IF Metal, +46 709 366 517
Please send your application as soon as possible since we will assess candidates on an ongoing basis. Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Ersättning
