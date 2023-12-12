Operations Director Bulk & Onsite, BU Sweden
Linde Gas AB / Chefsjobb / Solna Visa alla chefsjobb i Solna
2023-12-12
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linde Gas AB i Solna
, Enköping
, Avesta
, Sundsvall
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
What you will enjoy doing:
You will be lead the Bulk & Onsite Operations organization, responsible for all onsite production and bulk distribution in Sweden. Operating all our ASU, Ecovar/Small onsite, CO2, and Hydrogen production plants and terminals in a safe, reliable, and efficient manner in accordance with existing agreements, legislation, and internal policies.
Responsible for the Distribution and Planning processes within the Bulk and Onsite Process Order-to-Delivery (Liquid Gases). Securing that run our plants as efficient as possible and in parallel minimizing our distribution cost to serve our customers.
Securing that the working environment and safety for personnel is satisfactory and in compliance with legislation, Linde internal rules, standards, and regulations. Delivering on agreed budgets for costs, headcount, and capital expenditures.
Identifying, initiating, and driving continuous improvements. Taking ownership and driving the tactical and strategic planning of the liquid and tonnage supply chain including development of the overall bulk supply chain network.
Reporting to the Executive Director BU Sweden and key member of the BU Sweden management team
What makes you great:
Demonstrated success as a leader, inspiring others to achieve higher levels of performance
Operates ethically with a high level of personal integrity that drives your decision-making
Demonstrates a continuous improvement philosophy and fosters a continuous improvement mindset
Open to and promotes change and innovation
Fosters a motivating and trusting environment giving employees autonomy
Works collaboratively with internal and external groups; experience with a trade union desired
Commercial awareness and analytical skills
Ability to communicate at all levels in the organization
Degree level education ideally in a relevant engineering or technical subject
Understands the concepts and benefits from fostering a Diverse and Inclusive workforce
Models desired safety behavior Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linde Gas AB
(org.nr 556069-8119) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Linde Gas AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8324971