Operational Insights Driver - Temporary
2025-07-16
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Tetra Pak is a global leader in packaging and processing solutions for the food industry. Founded in 1951 in Sweden, its mission is to ensure that food is safe and available everywhere. With a presence in over 160 countries and a broad portfolio of products ranging from packaging materials to processing equipment, Tetra Pak uses the most advanced and innovative technology to protect food, ensuring its quality and safety. The company is committed to innovation and creating value for its customers and stakeholders, as well as to sustainability, working to reduce environmental impact throughout its entire value chain.
Within our Processing Solutions and Equipment (PSE) division, we deliver tailored and competitive offers that meet customer needs through automation, digitalization, and end-to-end value chain integration.
The Capital Equipment Projects (CEP) team, part of PSE, is committed to delivering consistent project execution with a competitive edge. Within CEP, the Strategy & Operational Excellence (S&OE) function supports global project centers in implementing and sustaining strategic initiatives.
We are looking for an Operational Insights Driver to join the Strategy and Operational Insights team. This role is key to enhancing operational efficiency and strategic decision-making through data-driven insights, dashboard development (e.g., Power BI), and the exploration of AI-driven opportunities.
This position is based in Sweden and is a temporary replacement.
What you will do
As an Operational Insights Driver, you will:
Design, develop, and maintain dashboards and reports to monitor business performance.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather data requirements and ensure alignment with strategic goals.
Analyze operational data to identify trends, bottlenecks, and opportunities for improvement.
Explore and integrate AI technologies to enhance forecasting, predictive analytics, and process optimization.
Ensure data accuracy, consistency, and relevance in all reporting activities.
Drive continuous improvement in data reporting and visualization processes.
Support the implementation of digital tools and automation initiatives across the organization.
We believe you have
A bachelor's degree in Business, Data, Information Systems, Engineering, or a related field.
Good experience with digital solutions, including Power Platform (Power BI, Power Automate, Power Apps, SharePoint Lists).
Experience with business analytics tools and basic knowledge of database administration (DBA) and SQL Server (a plus).
Familiarity with AI, or advanced analytics tools is desirable.
Strong analytical mindset, agility, and a drive for results.
Excellent communication skills and stakeholder management capabilities.
Proficiency in English (mandatory).
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025-07-30.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Juliana Moriya at juliana.moriya@tetrapak.com
.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Vivien Balogh at vivien.balogh@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
