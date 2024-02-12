Online Game Programmer (C++) - Game Services
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As an Online Game Programmer at Embark, you will be working on our recently announced games ARC Raiders (https://arcraiders.com/)
and THE FINALS (https://www.reachthefinals.com/),
alongside some of the most talented people in the games industry.
You will be a part of Game Services, a strategic team with mixed competences, and we provide online services and integration to our games. We work closely with the game teams and deliver online services to a high quality and make sure they are operational.
Examples of such services are Persistent Inventory, Friends, Voice Chat, Anti-Cheat, Progression and Store.
The games are being built in Unreal Engine, using C++, a scripting language called Angelscript and some blueprints.
Example of responsibilities
• Create the core metagame systems for our games
• Collaborate with game designers to find innovative new ways to engage our players
• Design and develop the friends, party and chat systems
• Use data as a guide when designing matchmaking rules
We would love if you have
• A creative and curious mind
• A strong background in C++
• An ambition in pushing the boundaries of "next gen"
• A good grasp of what social and metagame looks and feels like
• A fluent English - our team comes from all over the world
• An interest in computer science and programming as a craft
Additionally one or some of these would be a great bonus
• Professional experience with Online systems in games
• Experience working with or close to game design
• Backend services development experience
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our " Open Application. (https://www.embark-studios.com/jobs/278181-game-maker-open-application)" Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
8464531