On-Site Service Coordinator
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Västerås Visa alla logistikjobb i Västerås
2025-07-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
Join our dynamic team as an On-Site Service Coordinator. Take the lead in driving operational excellence alongside six dedicated support specialists based in Västerås, Sweden.
This role is ideal for a team leader ready to make a real impact. The On-site Service Coordinator role goes beyond IT support-it's about driving a high-performing team to serve our employees and playing a key part in our global IT landscape.
What sets our team apart is our proactive approach to problem-solving and our close collaboration with global IT experts, ensuring innovative solutions for every challenge. We handle a wide range of tasks, from troubleshooting technical issues to installing and maintaining hardware and software systems. On-site support is the front door to IT for our employees and the feet on the ground for global IT teams within Hitachi Energy.
In this pivotal role, you'll not only manage service activities on-site but also inspire and guide a dedicated team toward success. If you're a natural leader with a passion for organization, problem-solving, and delivering top-tier service, we want to hear from you!
Collaborate with a supportive team that values your ideas and encourages your contributions.
Deliver impactful IT support that keeps our employees productive and their systems running smoothly.
Provide exceptional service with a user-first mindset that is consistently recognized and rewarded.
How you'll make an impact
Resolving technical issues on-site and ensuring minimal disruption to client operations.
Lead, motivate, and support a team of service professionals, fostering a collaborative and high-performing work environment.
Monitor service quality and implement improvements to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.
Ensure compliance with safety standards, company policies, and client requirements at all times.
Contribute to strategic planning and resource allocation to meet service goals and deadlines.
Actively participate in global IT projects, collaborating with international teams to implement new technologies and drive innovation across the organization.
Your Background
Strong knowledge of IT systems, networks, and troubleshooting techniques.
Excellent communication skills and a customer-centric approach to problem-solving.
Ability to handle multiple tasks and adapt to changing priorities in a dynamic work environment.
A collaborative mindset and the ability to work well with others to achieve common goals.
Proven ability to lead and motivate a team, fostering a positive and productive work environment as well as having the ability to delegate tasks effectively.
Commitment to continuous improvement, with a focus on developing both personal and team capabilities.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, with strong written and verbal communication skills in both languages.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
This role is based in Västerås.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to apply already today!
Recruiting Manager Susanna Lindstedt, susanna.lindstedt@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Bo Westman +4610 7383804; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson Drakou Johanna.davidsson-drakou@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9429698