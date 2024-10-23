Office Coordinator to our client in Stockholm
2024-10-23
About the role
As an Office coordinator you are responsible for the full office environment of our clients Stockholm office, including managing all activities and tasks related to the reception desk. You are the first point of contact for all office related questions and a key person for the office and everyone that works here. Since this role also includes accounting, it is well-suited for someone with experience in finance-related tasks.
In this position you will be offered an inspiring, fun, inclusive and safe workplace within the media industry - where you will have the opportunity to have a big impact on the daily lives of the company 's employees. You will have great colleagues and an office located in central Stockholm and together with team members work towards optimizing the facilities function.
Your key responsibilities and duties will be:
Reception desk
• Meet and greet all guests and employees at the office and handle the switch board
• Managing incoming and outgoing post, ensure that queries and invoices are scanned and allocated to the correct department
• Monitoring daily communications and handle any queries both via email and on site
• Calendar Management
• Maintain the kitchen area and order what 's needed for meetings/lunches at the office
• Training of back-ups to ensure the service during holidays or other absences
• Updating and maintaining procedural documentation
• Responsible for purchasing stationary and other small equipment when needed
• Maintain, remind, file & send absence list to payroll
Accounting & Financial Coordination
Invoice & Purchase Order Management: Reconcile supplier invoices, manage invoice discrepancies, and process manual invoices for Core, IT, and HR departments across the Nordic region. Responsibilities include:
• Creating and modifying Purchase Orders for the Core and Management teams in Business Spend Management platform Coupa.
• Approving PO invoices in the Coupa workflow.
• Extending purchase orders when necessary in Coupa.
• Be able to locate, manage and close Purchase Orders when necessary in SAP.
• Responsible for ensuring that the costs for each quarterly financial statements and annual accounts have been received.
Office environment
• Responsible for the look and feel of the office to reflect our culture and business
• Proactively keep the full office space nice and tidy at all times
• Action any improvements or issues with speed and in alignment with Facilities Manager
• Compiling offer requests to Facilities Manager from various vendors upon request
• Coordinate all refurbishments on site
• Plan and coordinate all local events within the given budget
• Coordinate CPR-D and Evacuation training on a yearly basis
• Preform restricted Areas Audits every quarter
• Contact person for Security and IT engineers on site. Assure all required procedures are followed
• Act as super users of conference room equipment
• Ensure that the office is managed in line with company policies
This recruitment process is a collaboration with Adecco. The role is a consultant assignment with starting date in November with a one-year contract to start with. The position is full time and the daily working hours are from 8.30am to 5pm.
About you
We are looking for a proactive, structured and flexible person who has the ability to manage different work tasks in parallel whilst upholding the highest level of service and administrative quality towards our employees and external visitors and vendors.
You need to be comfortable in a fast-moving environment with the ability to make your own decisions, always with the office and our employees in focus. We expect you to identify efficiency opportunities, improvement areas and act proactively to ensure the office environment reflects our culture and business.
You see the value created in this role through all tasks, high and low, such as driving projects to improve the office environment, receiving visitors, preparing for meetings, arranging in house events as well as being first point of contact for our vendors, handling invoices, couriers and mail. You will also be a part of our fire, health & safety team and will receive adequate training within that area. You will be part of a team who has the same responsibility in the other Nordic countries, and you will report to the Nordic Facility Manager based in Stockholm.
Important for the role:
• Experience in a Similar Role: Previous experience in a similar administrative or facilities management role, preferably within an international company, with exposure to managing a dynamic office environment.
• Purchasing & Accounting Skills: Strong experience with purchasing, accounting, and supplier management, ideally with proficiency in SAP or similar ERP systems for invoice processing, purchase orders, and financial reconciliation.
• Office Administration: Solid experience handling office expenses and administrative tasks, with the ability to maintain office supplies, manage vendor relationships, and ensure efficient office operations.
• High Service Level: Demonstrated ability to provide a high level of customer service, with excellent communication and interpersonal skills to assist employees, guests, and vendors.
• Event & Policy Compliance: Familiarity with organizing events and ensuring compliance with corporate policies such as Travel & Expense (T&E), security, environmental, and health regulations.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suit
• A background in finance is an advantage
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both verbal and written
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Maja Svensson via maja.svensson@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se
Ersättning
Fast lön
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Adecco Sweden AB (org.nr 556447-2677)
Rekryteringskoordinator
Maja Svensson Jobbnummer
8972673