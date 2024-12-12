Office Coordinator
At Zimpler, we're transforming the way businesses and people move money. As a key player in fintech, we're about simplifying the complex, driving innovation, and empowering growth. We're on the lookout for a service-minded, solution-oriented Office Coordinator to join us in our Gothenburg office. In this one-year maternity cover position, you'll be instrumental in shaping our workplace culture, creating a positive and inclusive environment where every Zimpler employee feels supported and inspired.
You thrive on delivering exceptional service and enjoy being the reliable go-to for your colleagues. From organizing events to handling daily office needs, you're all about creating seamless and enjoyable experiences. Join our Workplace Experience team, reporting directly to our Head of People, Sara, and play a vital role in Zimpler's journey to transform financial solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Anticipate office needs and solve issues proactively-whether it's fixing a dishwasher or helping a team optimize their workspace.
Provide hands-on support to colleagues on daily tasks and larger projects, from setting up a Midsummer party to coordinating with external vendors.
Lead internal projects with clear communication and ensure alignment across the organization.
Manage administrative tasks like budget tracking and invoice handling.
Plan and execute internal events that foster team engagement and collaboration.
What a Day-to-Day could look like:
Start the day by welcoming colleagues with a friendly presence.
Handle invoices, coordinate with vendors, and help keep our workspace running smoothly.
Write an inspiring message in Slack about the latest event feedback survey you created.
Organize a breakfast buffet or other team events to bring colleagues together.
Roll up your sleeves-whether it's brewing coffee, mounting shelves, or setting up for a conference.
This is what you're good at:
Resourceful & Solution-Oriented: You approach challenges with creativity and a positive attitude.
Prestigeless & Hands-On: Unafraid to dive into tasks big or small, you make things happen.
Independent & Self-Driven: You can take initiative and work autonomously.
Skilled Communicator: Confident and clear in both Swedish and English, you communicate effortlessly.
