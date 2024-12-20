Office Assistant To Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla administratörsjobb i Mölndal
2024-12-20
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Landskrona
, Malmö
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
As an office assistant you are responsible for performing a range of clerical and administrative task to support the daily operation in our office.
You will also be responsible for keeping the office supplied and organized, welcome visitors and coordinating office events when needed.
You will have a close collaboration with Facility Manager, Real Estate, office managers and external suppliers.
How you'll make an impact:
Invoice handling and purchase order administration.
Communicate and collaborate with other assistants and facility mangers.
Coordinate conferences and meetings with both internal and external stakeholders
Administration for parking permissions and error reporting administration, tracking and follow-up.
Plan, coordinate and facilitate office events.
Work locally and with strategic initiatives to create even better employee- and customer experience.
Your background
Experience and interest in administration, coordination and service is an advantage in this position.
Coordination and structured skills to handle different tasks at the same time.
You have a proactive mindset to foresee both challenges and opportunities.
Good communication skills and the wish to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
You enjoy working independently and in collaboration with others.
As you will be a part of a global business, fluency in English and Swedish is required, written, and spoken alike.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Camilla Lindberg, Camilla.lindberg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
431 87 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Mölndal Jobbnummer
9077000