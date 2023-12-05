Ofci Project Manager
2023-12-05
As an OFCI Project Manager at Linesight, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and passionate teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.
In this role you will:
Assist in completing the handover plan, ensuring documentation is completed and expectations are met on time and with quality
Attend key meetings to monitor progress, actively collaborate on solving problems and communicate impacts to partners
Be a visible leader onsite, assessing progress and ensuring safe work practices
Coordinate with the client team, consultant team and the contractor on all snagging activities, including the schedule and partner engagement
Identify issues proactively and work with the team to resolve effectively
Implement and monitor key project processes, partnering with the client to make improvements and revisions
Implement project procedures and use reasonable endeavours to ensure that this procedure is always observed
Partner with the vendors to identify project risks and proactively manage these risks throughout the project
Review proposed variations and delays in the works
Review technical submissions from external partners to ensure they are compliant with the client's specifications
We would love to hear from you if you:
Have a project management professional certification, or are seeking one. We can help
Have experience project managing on a data centre project
Have a degree or comparable experience in a related construction or safety discipline
Love a dynamic environment with the opportunity to manage your own priorities and deadlines
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29
E-post: lisa.bakkendorf@linesight.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Linesight AB (org.nr 559194-8863), https://www.linesight.com/
Vasagatan 38 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8308024